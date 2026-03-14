Control Empresarial De Capital Sells 380,000 Shares of PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Stock

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) insider Control Empresarial De Capital sold 380,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.30, for a total transaction of $16,454,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 24,746,098 shares in the company, valued at $1,071,506,043.40. This represents a 1.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Control Empresarial De Capital also recently made the following trade(s):

Get PBF Energy alerts:

On Thursday, March 12th, Control Empresarial De Capital sold 265,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.55, for a total transaction of $11,540,750.00.

On Wednesday, March 11th, Control Empresarial De Capital sold 838,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.91, for a total transaction of $35,120,580.00.

On Tuesday, March 10th, Control Empresarial De Capital sold 22,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total transaction of $881,760.00.

On Thursday, March 5th, Control Empresarial De Capital sold 205,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.57, for a total transaction of $9,546,850.00.

On Wednesday, March 4th, Control Empresarial De Capital sold 903,100 shares of PBF Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.62, for a total transaction of $38,490,122.00.

On Tuesday, March 3rd, Control Empresarial De Capital sold 99,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total transaction of $3,992,670.00.

On Monday, March 2nd, Control Empresarial De Capital sold 120,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.33, for a total value of $4,599,600.00.

On Tuesday, February 24th, Control Empresarial De Capital sold 250,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.91, for a total value of $8,727,500.00.

On Thursday, February 12th, Control Empresarial De Capital sold 3,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.79, for a total value of $110,370.00.

On Wednesday, February 11th, Control Empresarial De Capital sold 450,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.38, for a total value of $15,921,000.00.

PBF Energy Stock Performance

PBF traded up $0.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $43.47. 3,341,217 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,739,526. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.57, a PEG ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.41. PBF Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.61 and a 1-year high of $47.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

PBF Energy Dividend Announcement

PBF Energy ( NYSE:PBF Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The oil and gas company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.64. The business had revenue of $7.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.17 billion. PBF Energy had a negative net margin of 0.54% and a negative return on equity of 8.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.82) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PBF Energy Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 25th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. PBF Energy’s dividend payout ratio is -74.83%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PBF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research cut shares of PBF Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 8th. Zacks Research raised PBF Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on PBF Energy from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on PBF Energy from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of PBF Energy in a report on Monday, December 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $31.15.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PBF Energy

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PBF Energy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in PBF Energy by 127.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,327,255 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $171,595,000 after purchasing an additional 3,550,820 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of PBF Energy by 147.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,772,258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $83,639,000 after buying an additional 1,651,516 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 230.7% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,085,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $45,183,000 after buying an additional 1,454,500 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of PBF Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $34,243,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of PBF Energy by 2,198.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,212,368 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,577,000 after buying an additional 1,159,628 shares in the last quarter. 96.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PBF Energy News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting PBF Energy this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q4 earnings surprised on the upside (reported $0.49 EPS vs. consensus -$0.15), which reinforces near‑term operating confidence for PBF’s refining‑heavy model. MarketBeat Q4 Results

Q4 earnings surprised on the upside (reported $0.49 EPS vs. consensus -$0.15), which reinforces near‑term operating confidence for PBF’s refining‑heavy model. Positive Sentiment: Analysts/commentary are pricing in an Iran‑related supply premium that could sustain higher refinery margins — a direct potential boost to PBF if the geopolitical premium persists. Seeking Alpha: Iran Tailwind

Analysts/commentary are pricing in an Iran‑related supply premium that could sustain higher refinery margins — a direct potential boost to PBF if the geopolitical premium persists. Positive Sentiment: PBF recently paid a quarterly dividend ($0.275 / share; annualized $1.10, ~2.5% yield), which supports income investor interest and can reduce volatility from purely speculative flows. MarketBeat Dividend Notice

PBF recently paid a quarterly dividend ($0.275 / share; annualized $1.10, ~2.5% yield), which supports income investor interest and can reduce volatility from purely speculative flows. Positive Sentiment: Technical chatter highlights PBF as a potential short‑squeeze candidate, which can amplify upside if short interest and momentum align. Schaeffers: Short‑Squeeze List

Technical chatter highlights PBF as a potential short‑squeeze candidate, which can amplify upside if short interest and momentum align. Neutral Sentiment: Management will present at the Piper Sandler Energy Conference (Mar 16–17), offering a near‑term catalyst for updated commentary or guidance but with uncertain incremental impact. PR Newswire: Piper Sandler

Management will present at the Piper Sandler Energy Conference (Mar 16–17), offering a near‑term catalyst for updated commentary or guidance but with uncertain incremental impact. Neutral Sentiment: Goldman Sachs raised its price target from $33 to $41 but kept a “neutral” rating — the higher target reduces one downside argument but does not signal a buy. Benzinga: Goldman Note

Goldman Sachs raised its price target from $33 to $41 but kept a “neutral” rating — the higher target reduces one downside argument but does not signal a buy. Negative Sentiment: Substantial insider selling by Control Empresarial De Capital: large blocks were sold this week (including 838,000 shares on Mar 11 and multiple earlier sales). The volume and frequency can create near‑term supply pressure and may be read as reduced insider conviction. SEC Form 4

Substantial insider selling by Control Empresarial De Capital: large blocks were sold this week (including 838,000 shares on Mar 11 and multiple earlier sales). The volume and frequency can create near‑term supply pressure and may be read as reduced insider conviction. Negative Sentiment: High‑volume put buying has been reported, signaling that some traders are positioning for a pullback — this could magnify downside if margins or sentiment deteriorate. American Banking News: Options Flow

PBF Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PBF Energy, Inc is an independent petroleum refiner organized in 2008 and headquartered in Parsippany, New Jersey. The company began trading on the New York Stock Exchange in July 2012 under the ticker symbol PBF. Since its formation, PBF Energy has grown through acquisitions and operational optimization, positioning itself as a leading supplier of refined petroleum products in the United States.

The company owns and operates five refineries located along the U.S. Gulf Coast, East Coast and in the Pacific Northwest, with a combined crude oil processing capacity of approximately 900,000 barrels per day.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PBF Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PBF Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.