Contrasting Momentus (NASDAQ:MNTS) and Spire Global (NYSE:SPIR)

Spire Global (NYSE:SPIR – Get Free Report) and Momentus (NASDAQ:MNTS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap aerospace companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Spire Global and Momentus, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

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Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Spire Global 1 2 3 0 2.33 Momentus 1 0 0 0 1.00

Spire Global currently has a consensus price target of $12.42, suggesting a potential upside of 14.46%. Given Spire Global’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Spire Global is more favorable than Momentus.

Risk & Volatility

Earnings & Valuation

Spire Global has a beta of 2.5, indicating that its share price is 150% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Momentus has a beta of 1.1, indicating that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Spire Global and Momentus”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spire Global $110.45 million 3.25 -$102.82 million $0.38 28.55 Momentus $2.11 million 2.69 -$34.95 million ($70.54) -0.06

Momentus has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Spire Global. Momentus is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Spire Global, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

20.0% of Spire Global shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.2% of Momentus shares are held by institutional investors. 14.7% of Spire Global shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Momentus shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Spire Global and Momentus’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spire Global 40.08% -80.89% -25.80% Momentus -3,445.25% N/A -281.78%

Summary

Spire Global beats Momentus on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Spire Global

(Get Free Report)

Spire Global, Inc. provides subscription-based data, insights, predictive analytics, and related project-based services worldwide. The company offers satellite-based aircraft tracking data to power applications, drive decision making, and improve cost efficiencies; data, insights, and predictive analytics for highly accurate ship monitoring, real-time and near real-time vessel updates, port operations, ship safety and route optimization; and space-based data, AI-powered insights, and predictive weather analytics for accurate weather forecasting. It serves maritime, weather, aviation, and space services industries. The company was formerly known as Nanosatisfi, Inc. and changed its name to Spire Global, Inc. in July 2014. Spire Global, Inc. is headquartered in Vienna, Virginia.

About Momentus

(Get Free Report)

Momentus Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a commercial space company. The company focuses on providing in-space infrastructure services, including in-space transportation, hosted payloads, and in-orbit services. Its principal and target customers include satellite operators. The company is headquartered in San Jose, California.

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