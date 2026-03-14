Continental General Insurance Co. Has $17.25 Million Stock Holdings in Octave Specialty Group, Inc. $OSG

Continental General Insurance Co. boosted its stake in shares of Octave Specialty Group, Inc. (NYSE:OSG – Free Report) by 69.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,068,349 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 850,000 shares during the quarter. Octave Specialty Group comprises approximately 3.4% of Continental General Insurance Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Continental General Insurance Co.’s holdings in Octave Specialty Group were worth $17,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OSG. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Octave Specialty Group by 142.7% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 508,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,451,000 after buying an additional 299,094 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Octave Specialty Group by 7.4% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 195,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,707,000 after acquiring an additional 13,494 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Octave Specialty Group by 256.0% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 111,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 79,854 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Octave Specialty Group by 2.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,122,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,972,000 after acquiring an additional 27,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new stake in Octave Specialty Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

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Octave Specialty Group Stock Down 1.8%

Shares of NYSE:OSG opened at $5.11 on Friday. Octave Specialty Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.97 and a 1 year high of $10.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.79 and its 200-day moving average is $7.17. The company has a market capitalization of $229.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 0.84.

Insider Activity

Octave Specialty Group ( NYSE:OSG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $66.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.70 million. Octave Specialty Group had a negative return on equity of 2.87% and a negative net margin of 104.17%. Equities research analysts predict that Octave Specialty Group, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Claude Leblanc acquired 12,000 shares of Octave Specialty Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.59 per share, with a total value of $91,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,033,777 shares in the company, valued at $7,846,367.43. This represents a 1.17% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 9.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on OSG shares. DOWLING & PARTN lowered shares of Octave Specialty Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Octave Specialty Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 28th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Octave Specialty Group in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.

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Octave Specialty Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ambac Financial Group, Inc (NYSE:AMBC) is a specialized financial services holding company headquartered in New York City. Through its principal subsidiary, Ambac Assurance Corporation, the company provides financial guarantee insurance and surety bonds designed to enhance the credit quality of public finance and structured finance transactions. Ambac’s offerings are tailored to municipal issuers, financial institutions and corporate borrowers, supporting infrastructure projects, energy and transportation initiatives, as well as asset-backed securities.

Ambac’s core business activities center on credit enhancement and risk-transfer solutions.

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