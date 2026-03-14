Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) SVP Deneen Donnley Sells 1,922 Shares

Consolidated Edison Inc (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) SVP Deneen Donnley sold 1,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.94, for a total transaction of $218,992.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 32,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,697,694.82. This represents a 5.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Consolidated Edison Stock Performance

Shares of ED stock opened at $114.85 on Friday. Consolidated Edison Inc has a 52 week low of $94.96 and a 52 week high of $115.37. The company has a market capitalization of $41.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.33, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.02.

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Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The firm had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Consolidated Edison has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.000-6.200 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Consolidated Edison Inc will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Consolidated Edison Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.8875 per share. This represents a $3.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 18th. This is an increase from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 62.83%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. World Investment Advisors grew its stake in Consolidated Edison by 143.2% during the fourth quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 31,871 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,165,000 after buying an additional 18,764 shares in the last quarter. Vericrest Private Wealth bought a new position in Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter valued at about $236,000. Rubicon Advisors GP acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $573,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 138,879 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,799,000 after buying an additional 5,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Union Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. Institutional investors own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $99.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $118.00 target price on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $108.80.

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About Consolidated Edison

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Consolidated Edison, Inc, commonly known as Con Edison, is an investor-owned energy company that primarily delivers electricity, natural gas and steam to customers in the New York metropolitan area. Its regulated utility operations include the distribution and transmission of electric power, the distribution of natural gas, and the operation of one of the largest district steam systems in the United States, serving commercial, institutional and residential customers in New York City and nearby counties.

The company operates through regulated utility subsidiaries that serve urban and suburban service territories, together with non-utility businesses that develop, own and manage energy infrastructure and clean energy projects.

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