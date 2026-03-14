Consolidated Edison Inc $ED Shares Purchased by iSAM Funds UK Ltd

iSAM Funds UK Ltd boosted its holdings in Consolidated Edison Inc (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 136.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,742 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,086 shares during the quarter. iSAM Funds UK Ltd’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $1,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,721 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 8,978 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $993,000 after acquiring an additional 2,659 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP lifted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 40.7% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 29,271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,237,000 after purchasing an additional 8,468 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 38.1% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,297 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $933,000 after purchasing an additional 2,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 14.4% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 8,593 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. 66.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Deneen L. Donnley sold 1,922 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.94, for a total transaction of $218,992.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 32,453 shares in the company, valued at $3,697,694.82. This represents a 5.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Consolidated Edison Trading Up 1.5%

NYSE:ED opened at $114.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.49 billion, a PE ratio of 20.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.38. Consolidated Edison Inc has a 52-week low of $94.96 and a 52-week high of $115.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $107.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 11.95%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. Consolidated Edison has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.000-6.200 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison Inc will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

Consolidated Edison Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 18th will be given a $0.8875 dividend. This is a positive change from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 18th. This represents a $3.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is currently 62.83%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on ED. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $99.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Consolidated Edison presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $108.80.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

(Free Report)

Consolidated Edison, Inc, commonly known as Con Edison, is an investor-owned energy company that primarily delivers electricity, natural gas and steam to customers in the New York metropolitan area. Its regulated utility operations include the distribution and transmission of electric power, the distribution of natural gas, and the operation of one of the largest district steam systems in the United States, serving commercial, institutional and residential customers in New York City and nearby counties.

The company operates through regulated utility subsidiaries that serve urban and suburban service territories, together with non-utility businesses that develop, own and manage energy infrastructure and clean energy projects.

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