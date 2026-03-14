Concentric Capital Strategies LP Has $24.80 Million Stock Position in The Madison Square Garden Company $MSGS

Concentric Capital Strategies LP boosted its holdings in The Madison Square Garden Company (NYSE:MSGS – Free Report) by 13.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 109,237 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,120 shares during the quarter. Madison Square Garden accounts for approximately 1.1% of Concentric Capital Strategies LP’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Concentric Capital Strategies LP’s holdings in Madison Square Garden were worth $24,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden by 5,450.0% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Madison Square Garden by 524.0% during the third quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Madison Square Garden during the third quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Madison Square Garden by 313.4% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

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Madison Square Garden Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of MSGS stock opened at $312.55 on Friday. The Madison Square Garden Company has a 12 month low of $173.26 and a 12 month high of $345.46. The stock has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -452.97 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $294.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $248.24.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Madison Square Garden ( NYSE:MSGS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $403.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $394.58 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Madison Square Garden Company will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on MSGS. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Madison Square Garden from $290.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Madison Square Garden from $240.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Wall Street Zen raised Madison Square Garden from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 14th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Madison Square Garden in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Madison Square Garden from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $286.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Madison Square Garden

Insider Activity at Madison Square Garden

In other news, Director Charles P. Dolan sold 5,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.26, for a total value of $1,840,646.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 435 shares in the company, valued at $141,488.10. This represents a 92.86% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 19.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Madison Square Garden

(Free Report)

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp (NYSE: MSGS) is a leading sports and entertainment holding company focused on professional sports franchises and related media assets. The company owns and operates teams such as the NBA’s New York Knicks, the NHL’s New York Rangers and the WNBA’s New York Liberty. Through these flagship franchises, MSG Sports offers a range of products and services including ticketing, premium seating and sponsorship opportunities, targeting fans in the New York metropolitan area and beyond.

In addition to team operations, Madison Square Garden Sports Corp holds a majority stake in MSG Networks, a regional cable network that broadcasts live sporting events, news and original programming.

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