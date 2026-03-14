Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc. (NYSE:CON) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc. (NYSE:CON – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the five brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.00.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CON shares. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on Concentra Group Holdings Parent from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Concentra Group Holdings Parent from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Wall Street Zen raised Concentra Group Holdings Parent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 27th. Zacks Research upgraded Concentra Group Holdings Parent from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 24th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent in a research report on Monday, December 29th.

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Concentra Group Holdings Parent Stock Up 1.9%

Shares of NYSE CON opened at $22.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90. Concentra Group Holdings Parent has a 1 year low of $18.55 and a 1 year high of $24.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.40 and its 200-day moving average is $21.20.

Concentra Group Holdings Parent (NYSE:CON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. Concentra Group Holdings Parent had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 48.46%. The business had revenue of $539.08 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Concentra Group Holdings Parent will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

Concentra Group Holdings Parent Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. Concentra Group Holdings Parent’s payout ratio is currently 19.23%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Concentra Group Holdings Parent

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CON. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Concentra Group Holdings Parent by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 27,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent by 80.6% in the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent by 124.6% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Concentra Group Holdings Parent by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter.

About Concentra Group Holdings Parent

(Get Free Report)

Concentra Group Holdings Parent (NYSE:CON) is a Canada-based financial services holding company that specializes in serving Canadian credit unions and their members. Through its operating subsidiaries, the group provides wholesale funding, lending solutions and investment management services tailored to the unique needs of cooperative financial institutions. Concentra’s broad suite of offerings includes trust and custody services, mortgage investment products and equipment financing, all designed to support credit-union growth and stability.

In addition to wholesale funding and lending, Concentra Group Holdings Parent distributes life and general insurance products through affiliated insurance brokers and credit-union channels.

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