CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.50.

CMPO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CompoSecure in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Lake Street Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CompoSecure in a research note on Wednesday, December 24th.

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On CompoSecure

CompoSecure Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CMPO. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CompoSecure in the 3rd quarter worth $3,647,000. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of CompoSecure by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC now owns 9,341,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,499,000 after buying an additional 1,183,627 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LLP purchased a new position in shares of CompoSecure during the second quarter valued at $1,620,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CompoSecure by 35.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,077,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,179,000 after acquiring an additional 284,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of CompoSecure by 75.5% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 189,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,671,000 after acquiring an additional 81,572 shares in the last quarter. 37.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CMPO stock opened at $17.55 on Friday. CompoSecure has a 52-week low of $9.24 and a 52-week high of $26.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.45 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.96.

CompoSecure Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 13th were given a $0.0025 dividend. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 13th.

CompoSecure Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CompoSecure is a global provider of secure card and credential solutions, specializing in the design, manufacturing and personalization of payment cards, identification credentials and related services. The company develops a range of card products that include metal cards, composite cards and hybrid designs integrating advanced security features such as EMV chip technology, contactless interfaces and specialized surface treatments. CompoSecure’s offerings are tailored to the needs of banks, credit unions, fintech firms and government agencies seeking to differentiate their cards and enhance consumer engagement.

The company’s product portfolio extends beyond physical cards to encompass digital issuance and lifecycle management solutions.

Further Reading

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