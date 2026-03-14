Compass Wealth Management LLC GA Makes New $493,000 Investment in Celestica, Inc. $CLS

Compass Wealth Management LLC GA bought a new stake in shares of Celestica, Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Free Report) (TSE:CLS) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 2,001 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Glenmede Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Celestica during the third quarter worth approximately $1,050,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Celestica by 66.3% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 449,128 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $110,497,000 after buying an additional 178,983 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Celestica by 1,249.0% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 278,928 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,722,000 after buying an additional 258,251 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Celestica in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $507,000. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Celestica during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,172,000. 67.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Celestica Stock Down 0.4%
Celestica stock opened at $263.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Celestica, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.05 and a 1-year high of $363.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $292.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $286.54. The company has a market capitalization of $30.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.75 and a beta of 1.88.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Get Our Latest Research Report on CLS
Insider Transactions at Celestica
In other Celestica news, President Jason Phillips sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.92, for a total transaction of $30,892,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president owned 12,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,887,449.28. This represents a 88.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Todd C. Cooper sold 1,065 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.51, for a total value of $301,938.15. Following the transaction, the president owned 108,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,894,084.70. This trade represents a 0.97% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders sold 297,923 shares of company stock worth $88,027,459. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Celestica Company Profile
Celestica Inc is a multinational electronics manufacturing services (EMS) company that provides design, engineering, manufacturing and supply chain solutions to original equipment manufacturers across a range of industries. Headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, Celestica works with customers to develop and produce complex electronic and electro-mechanical products, integrating activities from product design and prototyping through high-volume assembly, testing and final system integration.
The company’s service offering typically includes product engineering and design support, printed circuit board assembly, box-build and systems assembly, automated test and inspection, aftermarket repair and refurbishment, and end-to-end supply chain and logistics management.
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