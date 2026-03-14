Compass Wealth Management LLC GA Makes New $493,000 Investment in Celestica, Inc. $CLS

Compass Wealth Management LLC GA bought a new stake in shares of Celestica, Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Free Report) (TSE:CLS) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 2,001 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Glenmede Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Celestica during the third quarter worth approximately $1,050,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Celestica by 66.3% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 449,128 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $110,497,000 after buying an additional 178,983 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Celestica by 1,249.0% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 278,928 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,722,000 after buying an additional 258,251 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Celestica in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $507,000. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Celestica during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,172,000. 67.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Celestica alerts:

Celestica Stock Down 0.4%

Celestica stock opened at $263.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Celestica, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.05 and a 1-year high of $363.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $292.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $286.54. The company has a market capitalization of $30.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.75 and a beta of 1.88.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CLS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Research raised shares of Celestica from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Celestica from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of Celestica in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Celestica in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Celestica in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $400.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $354.24.

Get Our Latest Research Report on CLS

Insider Transactions at Celestica

In other Celestica news, President Jason Phillips sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.92, for a total transaction of $30,892,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president owned 12,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,887,449.28. This represents a 88.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Todd C. Cooper sold 1,065 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.51, for a total value of $301,938.15. Following the transaction, the president owned 108,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,894,084.70. This trade represents a 0.97% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders sold 297,923 shares of company stock worth $88,027,459. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Celestica Company Profile

(Free Report)

Celestica Inc is a multinational electronics manufacturing services (EMS) company that provides design, engineering, manufacturing and supply chain solutions to original equipment manufacturers across a range of industries. Headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, Celestica works with customers to develop and produce complex electronic and electro-mechanical products, integrating activities from product design and prototyping through high-volume assembly, testing and final system integration.

The company’s service offering typically includes product engineering and design support, printed circuit board assembly, box-build and systems assembly, automated test and inspection, aftermarket repair and refurbishment, and end-to-end supply chain and logistics management.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Celestica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celestica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.