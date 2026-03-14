Compass Wealth Management LLC GA Increases Position in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF $QLTA

Compass Wealth Management LLC GA boosted its position in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA – Free Report) by 12.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 549,261 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,426 shares during the period. iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 11.8% of Compass Wealth Management LLC GA’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Compass Wealth Management LLC GA owned 1.57% of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF worth $26,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $2,231,000. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors bought a new position in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $3,714,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its holdings in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 5.4% during the second quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 110,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,291,000 after acquiring an additional 5,676 shares during the period. Detalus Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 86.1% in the third quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 24,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 11,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 13.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 385,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,421,000 after acquiring an additional 44,442 shares in the last quarter.

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iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA QLTA opened at $47.28 on Friday. iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $45.81 and a twelve month high of $49.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.33.

iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (QLTA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of dollar-denominated fixed-rate corporate bonds rated AAA-A issued by US and non-US corporations with maturities of at least one year. QLTA was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

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