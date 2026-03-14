Comparing Tapinator (OTCMKTS:TAPM) and Hello Group (NASDAQ:MOMO)

Hello Group (NASDAQ:MOMO – Get Free Report) and Tapinator (OTCMKTS:TAPM – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Hello Group and Tapinator”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

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Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hello Group $10.43 billion 0.07 $142.42 million $0.83 7.22 Tapinator $4.66 million 0.10 -$300,300.00 ($0.11) -1.60

Analyst Recommendations

Hello Group has higher revenue and earnings than Tapinator. Tapinator is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Hello Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Hello Group and Tapinator, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hello Group 0 2 0 0 2.00 Tapinator 0 0 0 0 0.00

Hello Group currently has a consensus price target of $8.10, indicating a potential upside of 35.23%. Given Hello Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Hello Group is more favorable than Tapinator.

Profitability

This table compares Hello Group and Tapinator’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hello Group 5.96% 10.07% 6.92% Tapinator N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

51.0% of Hello Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 61.4% of Hello Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 25.8% of Tapinator shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Hello Group has a beta of 0.35, indicating that its stock price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tapinator has a beta of 1.33, indicating that its stock price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Hello Group beats Tapinator on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hello Group

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Hello Group Inc. provides mobile-based social and entertainment services in the People's Republic of China. It operates in three segments: Momo, Tantan, and QOOL. The company offers Momo, a mobile application that connects people and facilitates social interactions based on location, interests, and various online recreational activities, including live talent shows, short videos, social games, as well as other video- and audio-based interactive experiences, such as online parties, mobile karaoke and user participated reality shows; Tantan, a social and dating application; and other applications under the Hertz, Soulchill, Duidui, and Tietie names. The company also provides livestream services for various content and activities comprising talent shows, such as singing, dancing, and talk shows, as well as casual chatting, and other forms of interactions between broadcasters and viewers; value-added services; advertising and marketing services; and mobile games. The company was formerly known as Momo Inc. and changed its name to Hello Group Inc. in August 2021. Hello Group Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About Tapinator

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Tapinator, Inc. develops and publishes mobile games and applications on the iOS, Google Play, and Amazon platforms in North America and Europe. The company’s library includes approximately 300 titles, such as Video Poker Classic and Crypto Trillionaire. It also provides in-app purchase and subscription services. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

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