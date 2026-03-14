Comparing SNDL (NASDAQ:SNDL) & Metastat (OTCMKTS:MTST)

Metastat (OTCMKTS:MTST – Get Free Report) and SNDL (NASDAQ:SNDL – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

Metastat has a beta of 291.17, suggesting that its share price is 29,017% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SNDL has a beta of 0.73, suggesting that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

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Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Metastat and SNDL”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Metastat N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A SNDL $677.32 million 0.57 -$69.18 million ($0.26) -5.81

Metastat has higher earnings, but lower revenue than SNDL.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Metastat and SNDL, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Metastat 0 0 0 0 0.00 SNDL 1 0 1 0 2.00

SNDL has a consensus price target of $4.50, suggesting a potential upside of 198.01%. Given SNDL’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe SNDL is more favorable than Metastat.

Profitability

This table compares Metastat and SNDL’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Metastat N/A N/A N/A SNDL -1.64% -1.42% -1.19%

About Metastat

(Get Free Report)

MetaStat, Inc., a precision medicine company, focuses on discovering and developing therapeutic and diagnostic treatment solutions for cancer patients. The company is developing novel drug candidates and companion diagnostic tests that target the MENA pathway. Its product candidates include MENA diagnostic assay, a tissue-based quantitative immunofluorescence test that measures expression of the pro-metastatic MENA protein splice-variant; companion diagnostic to predict RTK inhibitor drug responses and anti-microtubule drug responses; liquid blood-based biopsy to enhance cancer diagnosis and optimize patient care; MetaSite Breast assay, an immunohistochemistry test that measures micro-anatomical intravasat at blood vessels within the tumor microenvironment ion sites; and prognostic diagnostic to predict risk of cancer metastasis. The company’s therapeutic targets a critical metastatic pathway in solid tumors responsible for driving tumor resistance and the spread of aggressive cancer. MetaStat, Inc. is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

About SNDL

(Get Free Report)

SNDL Inc. engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis products in Canada. The company operates through Liquor Retail, Cannabis Retail, Cannabis Operations, and Investments segments. It engages in the cultivation, distribution, and sale of cannabis for the adult-use and medical markets; sells wines, beers, and spirits through wholly owned liquor stores; and private sale of recreational cannabis through wholly owned and franchised retail cannabis stores. In addition, the company produces and distributes inhalable products, such as flower, pre-rolls, and vapes. It offers its products under the Top Leaf, Sundial Cannabis, Palmetto, and Grasslands brands. The company was formerly known as Sundial Growers Inc. and changed its name to SNDL Inc. in July 2022. SNDL Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

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