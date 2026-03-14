Comparing SMC (OTCMKTS:SMCAY) & Stardust Power (NASDAQ:SDST)

Stardust Power (NASDAQ:SDST – Get Free Report) and SMC (OTCMKTS:SMCAY – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

32.8% of Stardust Power shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.0% of SMC shares are held by institutional investors. 55.3% of Stardust Power shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

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Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Stardust Power and SMC, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stardust Power 1 1 1 1 2.50 SMC 0 0 0 1 4.00

Profitability

Stardust Power presently has a consensus target price of $17.00, suggesting a potential upside of 500.71%. Given Stardust Power’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Stardust Power is more favorable than SMC.

This table compares Stardust Power and SMC’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stardust Power N/A N/A -185.06% SMC 19.41% 7.80% 7.08%

Risk and Volatility

Stardust Power has a beta of 0.29, meaning that its share price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SMC has a beta of 0.93, meaning that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Stardust Power and SMC”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stardust Power N/A N/A -$23.75 million ($3.93) -0.72 SMC $5.20 billion 5.06 $1.03 billion $0.84 24.52

SMC has higher revenue and earnings than Stardust Power. Stardust Power is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SMC, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

SMC beats Stardust Power on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Stardust Power

(Get Free Report)

Stardust Power Inc. is a vertically-integrated lithium refinery that engages in producing battery-grade lithium. The company was founded in 2022 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

About SMC

(Get Free Report)

SMC Corporation manufactures, processes, and sells automatic control equipment, sintered filters, and various types of filtration equipment worldwide. The company offers air management system, directional control valves, air cylinders, rotatory actuators/air grippers, electric actuators/cylinders, fitting and tubing, and modular F.R.L./pressure control equipment, as well as vacuum, air preparation, and lubrication equipment. It also provides flow control equipment, speed controllers, silencers/exhaust/blow guns/pressure gauges, switches/sensors/controllers, static neutralization equipment, and industrial device communication equipment/wireless system. In addition, the company offers process valves, chemical liquid valves/fittings and needle valves/tubing, process pumps, temperature control equipment, and process gas equipment, as well as high vacuum equipment, industrial filters/sintered metal elements, and pneumatic instrumentation and hydraulic equipment. The company was formerly known as Shoketsu Kinzoku Kogyo Co., Ltd. and changed its name to SMC Corporation in April 1986. SMC Corporation was incorporated in 1959 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

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