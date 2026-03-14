Comerica Bank Sells 85,490 Shares of Walmart Inc. $WMT

Comerica Bank decreased its stake in Walmart Inc. (NASDAQ:WMT – Free Report) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,430,245 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 85,490 shares during the quarter. Walmart comprises 0.6% of Comerica Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Walmart were worth $147,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of WMT. Collier Financial bought a new position in Walmart during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 212.6% during the 3rd quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 322 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WMT. DA Davidson set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Walmart from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.76.

Walmart News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Walmart this week:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Walmart news, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.99, for a total transaction of $1,574,868.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 727,155 shares in the company, valued at $87,251,328.45. This represents a 1.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Donna Morris sold 76,181 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.79, for a total value of $9,430,445.99. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 402,072 shares in the company, valued at $49,772,492.88. This trade represents a 15.93% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 279,703 shares of company stock valued at $34,140,843 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Stock Performance

WMT stock opened at $126.52 on Friday. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.81 and a 1-year high of $134.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $123.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 trillion, a P/E ratio of 46.18, a PEG ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

Walmart (NASDAQ:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The retailer reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. Walmart had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 21.44%. The company had revenue of $190.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Walmart has set its FY 2027 guidance at 2.750-2.850 EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.610-0.610 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.2475 per share. This represents a $0.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 11th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.31%.

Walmart Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart is a multinational retail corporation that operates a broad portfolio of store formats and digital services. Its core business includes large-format supercenters, discount department stores, neighborhood grocery stores and a membership warehouse chain, Sam’s Club. The company’s merchandising mix covers groceries, household goods, apparel, electronics and pharmacy services, supplemented by private-label products and category-specific offerings. Walmart pairs its physical store network with online platforms and mobile applications to provide omnichannel shopping, fulfillment and delivery options for consumers and businesses.

The company was founded by Sam Walton, who opened the first store in Rogers, Arkansas in 1962; it is headquartered in Bentonville, Arkansas.

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