Comerica Bank Sells 5,317 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF $RSP

Comerica Bank lowered its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 335,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,317 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned about 0.09% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF worth $63,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GRIMES & Co WEALTH MANAGEMENT LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 107.0% in the 3rd quarter. GRIMES & Co WEALTH MANAGEMENT LLC now owns 265,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,459,000 after acquiring an additional 137,493 shares in the last quarter. CMG Global Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. CMG Global Holdings LLC now owns 35,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,741,000 after purchasing an additional 4,262 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 23.2% during the third quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 20,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,862,000 after purchasing an additional 3,829 shares in the last quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 5.8% during the third quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 57,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,900,000 after purchasing an additional 3,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 67.0% in the third quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 10,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 4,358 shares during the last quarter. 61.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $193.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $80.25 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $199.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $193.13. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $150.35 and a one year high of $205.24.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues). The Index utilizes quarterly rebalancing to maintain its equal-weight stance. Under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets, plus any borrowing for investment purposes, in the equity securities (and derivatives thereof) included in the Index.

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