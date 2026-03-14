Comerica Bank Reduces Position in Visa Inc. $V

Comerica Bank decreased its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 574,913 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 32,875 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises 0.7% of Comerica Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Visa were worth $196,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Visa in the 2nd quarter worth $7,034,939,000. TCI Fund Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 14.6% in the second quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 19,067,558 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,769,936,000 after purchasing an additional 2,429,996 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 110.4% in the second quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,954,937 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,396,930,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075,289 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Visa by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 162,544,006 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $57,711,249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Visa by 73.4% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,197,405 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,091,528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353,441 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

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Visa Stock Up 0.2%

Visa stock opened at $307.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $557.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.78. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $299.00 and a 52 week high of $375.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $325.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $336.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Visa Dividend Announcement

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The credit-card processor reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.03. Visa had a return on equity of 61.74% and a net margin of 50.23%.The company had revenue of $10.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.75 earnings per share. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 10th. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.14%.

Insider Activity at Visa

In related news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.62, for a total value of $201,253.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 2,679 shares in the company, valued at $829,471.98. The trade was a 19.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 10,485 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.18, for a total transaction of $3,661,152.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 9,401 shares in the company, valued at $3,282,641.18. This trade represents a 52.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Visa News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Visa this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on V shares. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Visa to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $411.00 price objective (up from $398.00) on shares of Visa in a report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $410.00 price objective on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Visa presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $392.65.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on V

Visa Company Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc is a global payments technology company that facilitates electronic funds transfers and digital commerce by connecting consumers, merchants, financial institutions and governments. The firm operates one of the world’s largest payment networks, providing processing, authorization, clearing and settlement services for credit, debit and prepaid card transactions. Visa’s network-based model enables partner banks and other issuers to offer branded payment products while Visa focuses on the infrastructure, standards and technologies that move money securely and efficiently around the world.

Visa’s product and service portfolio includes card-based payment products for consumers and businesses, real-time push-payment capabilities, tokenization and authentication services, fraud and risk-management tools, data analytics and APIs for fintech and merchant integration.

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