Comerica Bank Reduces Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated $MA

Comerica Bank decreased its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 192,220 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 5,514 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $109,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc now owns 19,671 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $11,189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712 shares in the last quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 121.6% in the 3rd quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,166 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $17,727,000 after purchasing an additional 17,099 shares during the period. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 11.9% during the third quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC now owns 3,586 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Research LLC boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 24.5% during the third quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 594 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicolet Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Mastercard by 3.1% in the third quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,821 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,795,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.
Key Mastercard News
Here are the key news stories impacting Mastercard this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Launched a global Crypto Partner Program to connect 85+ crypto firms and on‑chain infrastructure to Mastercard’s card network, positioning MA to capture tokenized settlement and new rails for payments. Mastercard’s On-Chain Push
- Positive Sentiment: Expanded stablecoin ties — SoFiUSD can now be used as a settlement option across Mastercard’s network, opening use cases in cross‑border remittances, B2B payments and programmable treasury that could lower friction and fees for some flows. Can SoFi (SOFI) Leverage Its Mastercard Stablecoin Tie-Up
- Positive Sentiment: Rolled out AI-driven “Virtual C-Suite” starting with a Virtual CFO for small businesses — productizing payments data into actionable finance tools could deepen merchant relationships and create subscription/merchant-service revenue. Mastercard’s Virtual C-Suite Brings AI-Powered CFO
- Positive Sentiment: Partnered with Ericsson to simplify digital money movement for telcos, fintechs and banks — extension into telecom rails targets financial inclusion and new transaction flows in underbanked markets. Ericsson and Mastercard Enhance Global Digital Money Movement
- Positive Sentiment: Industry uptake: multiple blockchain firms (e.g., Ava Labs) and payments infrastructure providers are joining Mastercard’s program, signaling broader ecosystem support that could accelerate real-world usage. Ava Labs joins Mastercard program
- Neutral Sentiment: Analyst and retail interest is elevated with several “trending” and comparative pieces (e.g., Visa vs. Mastercard), which can increase trading volatility but don’t change fundamentals immediately. Visa Vs. Mastercard: Which Payment Giant Is The Better Buy
- Negative Sentiment: Key risk: crypto/on‑chain initiatives face regulatory scrutiny and integration execution risks that could delay monetization or increase compliance costs — investors should weigh adoption timelines and regulatory exposure.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MA
Mastercard Stock Performance
MA stock opened at $497.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $465.59 and a 1 year high of $601.77. The company has a market cap of $444.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $532.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $554.59.
Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $4.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.24 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $8.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.80 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 203.92% and a net margin of 45.65%.Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.82 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 earnings per share for the current year.
Mastercard Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 21.07%.
Mastercard Profile
Mastercard Incorporated is a global payments technology company that operates a network connecting consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and businesses in more than 200 countries and territories. The company facilitates electronic payments and transaction processing for credit, debit and prepaid card products carrying the Mastercard brand, while also providing a range of payment-related services to issuers, acquirers and merchants. Its technology and network enable authorization, clearing and settlement of payments and support a broad set of use cases including point-of-sale, e-commerce and mobile payments.
Beyond core transaction processing, Mastercard offers a suite of value-added services such as fraud and risk management, identity and authentication tools, tokenization and digital wallet support, cross-border and commercial payment solutions, and data analytics and consulting services for merchants and financial partners.
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