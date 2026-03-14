Comerica Bank Reduces Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated $MA

Comerica Bank decreased its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 192,220 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 5,514 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $109,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc now owns 19,671 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $11,189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712 shares in the last quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 121.6% in the 3rd quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,166 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $17,727,000 after purchasing an additional 17,099 shares during the period. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 11.9% during the third quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC now owns 3,586 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Research LLC boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 24.5% during the third quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 594 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicolet Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Mastercard by 3.1% in the third quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,821 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,795,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $700.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial set a $611.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $668.00 to $671.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $660.00 to $668.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Dbs Bank raised shares of Mastercard to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $670.83.

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Mastercard Stock Performance

MA stock opened at $497.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $465.59 and a 1 year high of $601.77. The company has a market cap of $444.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $532.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $554.59.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $4.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.24 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $8.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.80 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 203.92% and a net margin of 45.65%.Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.82 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 21.07%.

Mastercard Profile

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated is a global payments technology company that operates a network connecting consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and businesses in more than 200 countries and territories. The company facilitates electronic payments and transaction processing for credit, debit and prepaid card products carrying the Mastercard brand, while also providing a range of payment-related services to issuers, acquirers and merchants. Its technology and network enable authorization, clearing and settlement of payments and support a broad set of use cases including point-of-sale, e-commerce and mobile payments.

Beyond core transaction processing, Mastercard offers a suite of value-added services such as fraud and risk management, identity and authentication tools, tokenization and digital wallet support, cross-border and commercial payment solutions, and data analytics and consulting services for merchants and financial partners.

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