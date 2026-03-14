Comerica Bank Purchases 74,834 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF $AGG

Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,684,804 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,834 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up about 0.6% of Comerica Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.13% of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $168,902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AGG. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Collier Financial bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

AGG opened at $99.21 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $96.15 and a fifty-two week high of $101.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $100.30 and a 200 day moving average of $100.27. The firm has a market cap of $137.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.57 and a beta of 0.25.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.