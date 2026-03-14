Comerica Bank Has $52.24 Million Stock Holdings in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. $CWST

Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 550,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,821 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.87% of Casella Waste Systems worth $52,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in Casella Waste Systems by 180.2% in the third quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 301.6% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 235.3% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 280.0% during the 3rd quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.51% of the company’s stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

CWST has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $120.00 price target on Casella Waste Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Casella Waste Systems from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Weiss Ratings cut Casella Waste Systems from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d)” rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. UBS Group dropped their target price on Casella Waste Systems from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Research raised Casella Waste Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Casella Waste Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.11.

Casella Waste Systems Stock Performance

Shares of Casella Waste Systems stock opened at $88.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.22 and a twelve month high of $121.24. The stock has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 734.14 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $99.83 and its 200 day moving average is $95.42.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 5.17% and a net margin of 0.43%.The firm had revenue of $469.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Casella Waste Systems news, President Edmond Coletta sold 3,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.70, for a total transaction of $357,184.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the president owned 147,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,782,426.70. This trade represents a 2.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Kevin Drohan sold 675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.61, for a total transaction of $62,511.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 7,462 shares in the company, valued at $691,055.82. This trade represents a 8.30% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 11,213 shares of company stock valued at $1,045,887 over the last ninety days. 3.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Casella Waste Systems

(Free Report)

Casella Waste Systems, Inc is a regional resource management company headquartered in Rutland, Vermont. Established in 1975, the company has grown from a single-truck operation into a multi-state provider of integrated waste management solutions. Casella offers a comprehensive range of services, including residential, commercial and industrial waste collection, transfer station operations, landfill disposal, recycling processing and organics management.

Through a network of solid waste transfer stations, recycling facilities and landfills, Casella serves communities primarily across the northeastern United States and parts of the mid-Atlantic region.

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