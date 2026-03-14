Comerica Bank Has $103.91 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF $BIV

Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,330,635 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,736 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.40% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF worth $103,909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 85.5% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. First Community Trust NA bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000.

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Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BIV opened at $77.16 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $78.06 and a 200-day moving average of $78.13. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.44 and a fifty-two week high of $79.08.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2514 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 3.9%.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index). The Index includes all medium and larger issues of the United States Government, investment-grade corporate, and investment-grade international dollar-denominated bonds that have maturities between 5 and 10 years and are publicly issued.

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