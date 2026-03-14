Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P. Has $48.02 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL

Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 32.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 197,515 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,100 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 6.3% of Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $48,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dodge & Cox boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 11,338,777 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,756,457,000 after purchasing an additional 63,559 shares during the last quarter. Fernbridge Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $20,973,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the third quarter valued at approximately $12,411,000. FreeGulliver LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 110.3% during the 3rd quarter. FreeGulliver LLC now owns 7,623 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after purchasing an additional 3,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 159.7% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 301,117 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $73,202,000 after acquiring an additional 185,162 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

More Alphabet News

Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

GOOGL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Daiwa Securities Group increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $333.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on Alphabet from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 price objective (up from $346.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $354.00 price target on shares of Alphabet and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-three have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $367.18.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Alphabet

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2017 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 1,845,308 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $35,060,852.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 47,574 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.45, for a total transaction of $14,341,182.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 13,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,987,279.15. The trade was a 78.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 2,112,493 shares of company stock valued at $118,605,094 over the last three months. Insiders own 11.64% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Trading Down 0.4%

GOOGL opened at $302.28 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $319.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $289.23. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $140.53 and a one year high of $349.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.96, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.25. Alphabet had a net margin of 32.81% and a return on equity of 35.01%. The company had revenue of $113.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.24 billion. Analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.77%.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc is the holding company created in 2015 to organize Google and a portfolio of businesses developing technologies beyond Google’s core internet services. Its principal operations are led by Google, which builds and operates consumer-facing products such as Google Search, YouTube, Android, Chrome, Gmail, Google Maps and Google Workspace, as well as advertising platforms (Google Ads and AdSense) that historically generate the majority of its revenue. Google also develops consumer hardware (Pixel phones, Nest smart-home devices, Chromecast) and developer and distribution platforms such as Google Play.

Beyond Google’s consumer and advertising businesses, Alphabet invests in enterprise and infrastructure offerings through Google Cloud, which provides cloud computing, data analytics and productivity services to businesses and institutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.