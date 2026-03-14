Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P. Has $48.02 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL

Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 32.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 197,515 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,100 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 6.3% of Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $48,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dodge & Cox boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 11,338,777 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,756,457,000 after purchasing an additional 63,559 shares during the last quarter. Fernbridge Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $20,973,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the third quarter valued at approximately $12,411,000. FreeGulliver LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 110.3% during the 3rd quarter. FreeGulliver LLC now owns 7,623 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after purchasing an additional 3,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 159.7% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 301,117 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $73,202,000 after acquiring an additional 185,162 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company’s stock.
More Alphabet News
Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Major competitor Meta has delayed a next‑generation AI release and reportedly discussed temporarily licensing Google’s Gemini model, which could help Alphabet expand usage/licensing of its AI stack and win incremental share. Meta delays release; may license Gemini
- Positive Sentiment: Needham & Company reaffirmed a “buy” on GOOGL and set a $400 price target (~32% upside from current levels), which can support investor confidence and buying interest. Needham reiterates buy
- Positive Sentiment: Multiple reports highlight Meta falling behind on large AI models (and considering licensing Google tech), reinforcing the view that Google could capture market share in foundational models and services. Meta falling behind — Yahoo
- Positive Sentiment: Zacks highlighted Alphabet’s earnings growth and price strength as reasons to watch GOOGL, supporting a constructive fundamental view after recent results. Zacks: earnings growth & price strength
- Neutral Sentiment: Google, Amazon and Meta pushing their own AI chips signals a structural shift in AI infrastructure — a long‑term positive if Google’s stack wins, but it intensifies competition with incumbents like NVIDIA and may pressure margins/capex. AI chips competition — Yahoo
- Neutral Sentiment: Google sold a partial stake in its GFiber unit and partnered to form a new independent fiber provider; this reduces direct capital burden but also trims ownership of the broadband growth asset. GFiber stake sale — CNBC
- Neutral Sentiment: Brand/PR note: Google named its London HQ “Platform 37” referencing DeepMind/AlphaGo success — modestly positive for culture/AI branding but not material to near‑term financials. Platform 37 naming — Reuters
- Negative Sentiment: UK regulator and wider regulatory scrutiny on tech safety and child protection remain overhangs for Big Tech, including Alphabet, since new rules or enforcement could increase compliance costs or constrain certain services. UK regulator warning — Sky
Analyst Ratings Changes
Get Our Latest Research Report on Alphabet
Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet
In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2017 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 1,845,308 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $35,060,852.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 47,574 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.45, for a total transaction of $14,341,182.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 13,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,987,279.15. The trade was a 78.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 2,112,493 shares of company stock valued at $118,605,094 over the last three months. Insiders own 11.64% of the company’s stock.
Alphabet Trading Down 0.4%
GOOGL opened at $302.28 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $319.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $289.23. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $140.53 and a one year high of $349.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.96, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01.
Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.25. Alphabet had a net margin of 32.81% and a return on equity of 35.01%. The company had revenue of $113.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.24 billion. Analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.
Alphabet Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.77%.
Alphabet Company Profile
Alphabet Inc is the holding company created in 2015 to organize Google and a portfolio of businesses developing technologies beyond Google’s core internet services. Its principal operations are led by Google, which builds and operates consumer-facing products such as Google Search, YouTube, Android, Chrome, Gmail, Google Maps and Google Workspace, as well as advertising platforms (Google Ads and AdSense) that historically generate the majority of its revenue. Google also develops consumer hardware (Pixel phones, Nest smart-home devices, Chromecast) and developer and distribution platforms such as Google Play.
Beyond Google’s consumer and advertising businesses, Alphabet invests in enterprise and infrastructure offerings through Google Cloud, which provides cloud computing, data analytics and productivity services to businesses and institutions.
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