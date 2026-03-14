Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) Shares Down 8.3% – Here’s What Happened

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Free Report) shares traded down 8.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $19.67 and last traded at $19.5690. 559,451 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 1,169,548 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.34.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on CCOI. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Cogent Communications in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Williams Trading set a $40.00 target price on shares of Cogent Communications in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Cogent Communications from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Cogent Communications from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Cogent Communications from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.78.

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Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cogent Communications

Cogent Communications Trading Down 4.2%

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.99 and its 200 day moving average is $28.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.06, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The company has a market cap of $941.13 million, a PE ratio of -4.93 and a beta of 0.84.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 20th. The technology company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $0.45. Cogent Communications had a negative net margin of 18.67% and a negative return on equity of 842.48%. The business had revenue of $240.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.91) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post -4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Cogent Communications Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -2.10%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Henry W. Kilmer sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.35, for a total value of $56,040.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 41,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $957,350. This trade represents a 5.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thaddeus Gerard Weed sold 4,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.63, for a total transaction of $109,755.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 202,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,588,232.50. This trade represents a 2.34% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 12,756 shares of company stock valued at $292,467 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cogent Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cogent Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $416,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Cogent Communications by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,857 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 7,071 shares during the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in Cogent Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $398,000. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its stake in Cogent Communications by 2,685.1% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 326,168 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,032,000 after buying an additional 314,457 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

About Cogent Communications

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Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) is a multinational Internet service provider specializing in high-speed Internet access and data transport services. The company operates one of the largest Tier 1 IP networks in the world, offering wholesale and enterprise customers reliable, low-latency connectivity. Cogent’s core services include dedicated Internet access, Ethernet transport, wavelength services, and MPLS-based IP Virtual Private Networks, all delivered over its privately owned, fiber-optic backbone.

In addition to network connectivity, Cogent provides data center colocation and managed services designed to support businesses with demanding bandwidth and redundancy requirements.

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