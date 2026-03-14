Cogent Biosciences Touts Bezuclastinib Pivotal Wins, Eyes Up to Three FDA Filings and U.S. Launches

Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT) CEO Andrew Robbins outlined the company’s transition into a pre-commercial stage at an annual healthcare conference, highlighting positive pivotal readouts for its lead candidate bezuclastinib and preparations for potential U.S. launches across multiple indications. Robbins said Cogent is focused on developing and soon commercializing novel small-molecule targeted therapies for rare diseases driven by mutations, with bezuclastinib positioned as the company’s primary near-term value driver.

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Bezuclastinib: Three pivotal readouts and parallel FDA filings

Robbins said bezuclastinib is being developed across three patient populations: non-advanced systemic mastocytosis, advanced systemic mastocytosis, and gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST). According to Robbins, pivotal studies in each of these settings “read out positively” in the second half of 2025. Cogent is now preparing parallel new drug application submissions to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for each indication.

Non-advanced systemic mastocytosis: Market sizing and differentiation

Timing of commercial launch will depend on FDA review timelines, Robbins said, adding that Cogent expects to launch in “somewhere between one and all three” indications by the end of the year depending on review outcomes. He added that, at the latest, Cogent expects to be commercial in all three indications in early 2027.

Discussing non-advanced systemic mastocytosis (which Cogent studied in the SUMMIT trial), Robbins said the trial enrolled patients across indolent, smoldering, and bone marrow mastocytosis, which he contrasted with the PIONEER trial for avapritinib (AYVAKIT), which he said enrolled indolent patients only.

Robbins estimated there are roughly 30,000 non-advanced systemic mastocytosis patients in the U.S., though he said not all are diagnosed. He estimated 6,000 to 8,000 patients in the U.S. have moderate-to-severe symptoms that could lead to chronic therapy use, and he suggested there is a “corresponding number” in Europe. Using pricing assumptions based on AYVAKIT’s U.S. wholesale acquisition cost of about $43,000 per month (and lower pricing in Europe), Robbins said the total available market could be approximately $3.5 billion to $4 billion, primarily across the U.S. and Western Europe.

Robbins attributed bezuclastinib’s potential differentiation to selectivity and lack of central nervous system (CNS) penetration. He characterized avapritinib as “highly CNS-penetrant” and a multi-kinase inhibitor that also hits PDGFR and, to a lesser extent, CSF1R and FLT3. By contrast, he said bezuclastinib is non-CNS penetrant and highly selective for KIT, allowing higher exposure levels and a better therapeutic index in this mutation-driven disease.

Robbins compared symptom improvement and biomarker changes between the trials, citing a symptom scale and serum tryptase reductions:

He said avapritinib patients improved by about 17 points on a 0-to-110 symptom scale after four years, based on recent presented data.

He said Cogent presented one-year data showing a 32-point average symptom improvement on an analogous scale.

He said about 50% of avapritinib-treated patients achieved a 50% or greater serum tryptase reduction, compared with 99% of patients in Cogent’s presented data.

Robbins also pointed to discussions among key opinion leaders around “functional cure,” referencing a presentation by pathologist Dr. Tracy George that he said showed that about one-third of patients at six months had bone marrow biopsies with “no evidence of disease.”

Safety, dosing dynamics, and regulatory expectations

Robbins said physicians may attempt off-label dose escalation of avapritinib in practice due to perceived limitations at the approved 25 mg dose, but he argued higher doses increase risks tied to CNS penetration and off-target activity. He cited data from avapritinib’s PATHFINDER study in advanced systemic mastocytosis at 200 mg, describing intracranial hemorrhage findings, an 80% incidence of edema, and cognitive impairment observed in more than 40% of patients at that dose. He said some patients experience edema and cognitive impairment as doses increase, and he framed bezuclastinib as an alternative without the same safety concerns.

On Cogent’s own regulatory outlook, Robbins addressed investor concerns about potential boxed warnings or a Risk Evaluation and Mitigation Strategy (REMS) related to liver monitoring. He said that across more than 800 patients treated in APEX, SUMMIT, and PEAK, Cogent has not observed “serious liver clinical consequences,” characterizing liver-related events as lab abnormalities that returned to baseline with continued dosing, dose reductions, or, rarely, discontinuation. He said Cogent expects possible label language around monitoring early in treatment but does not expect a boxed warning or REMS.

Robbins also discussed the uncertainty around whether the FDA will grant priority or standard review, suggesting the decision may be influenced by agency resourcing and review workload rather than the drug alone.

GIST: Combination strategy and commercial potential

In GIST, Robbins described the current first-line standard of care as imatinib for metastatic disease, noting that resistance eventually develops. In the second-line setting, he described sunitinib’s historical expectations as around a 10% response rate and six to seven months median progression-free survival.

Robbins said Cogent’s PEAK study evaluated bezuclastinib in combination with sunitinib, citing complementary coverage across common resistance mutations. He highlighted PEAK results of a 16.5-month median progression-free survival and an objective response rate “approaching 50%.” He also stated that, based on his view of historical precedent, no drug has previously shown statistical significance on an efficacy endpoint versus an active comparator in any line of GIST, and that no drug has been approved in the second-line setting in 20 years.

Robbins said Cogent believes the combination could rapidly become the second-line standard of care once available. He also emphasized the importance of mean duration of treatment for commercial modeling, pointing to a “tail” of long-term responders that could extend average treatment duration beyond the median, with some patients potentially benefiting for two to four years.

Commercial buildout, expanded access, CMC readiness, and pipeline prioritization

Robbins said Cogent is building its commercial infrastructure, noting it has hired about 40 people including a chief commercial officer and key roles across marketing, analytics, access, and sales leadership. He said the company has not yet hired its sales representatives, which he said would occur months ahead of a planned launch to allow onboarding and training. He emphasized simplifying access and financial support for patients in rare disease settings, and said Cogent aims to implement standard support programs and additional initiatives to be “patient-friendly.”

Cogent has active expanded access programs in the U.S. for both GIST and mastocytosis, Robbins said, allowing patients with strong medical need to receive bezuclastinib prior to approval at participating sites.

On manufacturing readiness, Robbins said chemistry, manufacturing, and controls (CMC) work is “locked,” with an NDA completed including Module 3. He added that the active pharmaceutical ingredient and finished drug product are nearly identical across indications, with pill size (50 mg and 75 mg) as a key difference.

Beyond bezuclastinib, Robbins said Cogent has disclosed five pipeline assets, three in clinical studies and two planned for IND submission this year, but emphasized disciplined investment given the near-term commercialization focus. He also disclosed that Cogent has decided to deprioritize its FGFR2/3 inhibitor program based on early clinical experience, citing unexpected resistance mechanisms (including pathways such as RAS, mTOR, and AKT), a shrinking relevant patient population, and on-target adverse events such as hand-foot syndrome and epithelial toxicities.

About Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT)

Cogent Biosciences is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of small-molecule therapies that modulate the tumor microenvironment. The company’s research centers on targeting colony-stimulating factor 1 receptor (CSF1R), a key regulator of tumor-associated macrophages that can promote tumor growth and immune evasion. By selectively inhibiting CSF1R, Cogent Biosciences aims to restore immune surveillance and enhance the efficacy of existing cancer treatments.

The company’s lead asset is an orally bioavailable CSF1R inhibitor that has advanced into early-stage clinical trials for various solid tumors.

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