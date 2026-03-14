Coats Group (LON:COA) Hits New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

Coats Group plc (LON:COA – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 98.60 and last traded at GBX 89.40, with a volume of 654231 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 89.90.

Coats Group Trading Down 0.1%

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 87.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 83.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.93, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 18.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.31.

About Coats Group

(Get Free Report)

Coats is a world-leading Tier 2 manufacturer and trusted partner for the apparel and footwear industries. We deliver essential materials, components, and software solutions that help our customers grow, compete and win.

With over 250 years of industry expertise, we’re shaping the future of the apparel and footwear supply chain through insight-led innovation, impactful sustainability practices, and digital technologies that unlock better product quality, efficiency and performance.

Headquartered in the UK, Coats is a FTSE 250 company and a constituent of the FTSE4Good Index.

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