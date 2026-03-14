CLS (LON:CLI) Posts Earnings Results

CLS (LON:CLI – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported GBX (12.60) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. CLS had a negative return on equity of 7.34% and a negative net margin of 38.97%.

Here are the key takeaways from CLS’s conference call:

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Signed approximately £70m of leases (highest in seven years) with stronger leasing in H2; vacancy is 14.5% but concentrated in a few assets and management expects it to reduce as pre-lets and targeted lettings convert.

of leases (highest in seven years) with stronger leasing in H2; vacancy is 14.5% but concentrated in a few assets and management expects it to reduce as pre-lets and targeted lettings convert. Refinanced or repaid all of the peak 2025 maturities (~£373–400m) with no change to the average cost of debt (3.8%) and extended average debt maturity to 3.6 years, smoothing the near-term refinancing profile.

Disposals of £144m in 2025 and planned £100–150m of 2026 sales have reduced net debt by ~£90m, but portfolio valuation falls left LTV at 50% , still above the 35–45% target.

, still above the 35–45% target. EPRA EPS fell 17% to 7.6p and EPRA NTA declined 7% to 200.7p; the board maintains a final dividend of 2.7p (total 4p) and offers an enhanced scrip option to preserve capital.

Management is rebasing the business with stricter capital allocation, lower overall CapEx, a focus on pre-lets/short payback investments, and selective asset conversions (residential, hotel, life science) to drive medium‑term value.

CLS Stock Performance

CLI stock opened at GBX 52 on Friday. CLS has a one year low of GBX 50.78 and a one year high of GBX 73.50. The firm has a market cap of £207.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.03, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 60.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 59.40.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CLI. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 70 price target on shares of CLS in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of CLS from GBX 70 to GBX 80 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 75.

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About CLS

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We are a commercial property investment company with a £2.1bn portfolio listed on the Premium Main Market on the London Stock Exchange, specialising in future-focused office space in the UK, Germany and France. Through geographical diversification, local expertise and an active management approach, we transform office properties into sustainable, modern spaces that help our tenants’ businesses to grow.

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