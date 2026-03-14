Citigroup Cuts Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR) Price Target to $120.00

Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Citigroup from $200.00 to $120.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Icon in a report on Thursday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Icon in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Icon in a research report on Monday, December 29th. TD Cowen upgraded Icon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $183.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $119.00 price objective on Icon in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.80.

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Icon Stock Up 0.9%

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Icon

Shares of ICLR opened at $98.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.35. Icon has a 12-month low of $66.57 and a 12-month high of $211.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $144.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $165.50.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ICLR. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Icon by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 541 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Icon by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 4,932 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $899,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Icon by 10.1% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 678 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Icon by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 643 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Icon by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,479 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

Icon Company Profile

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Icon plc (NASDAQ: ICLR) is a global provider of outsourced drug development and clinical research services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and medical device industries. The company partners with clients at all stages of the product life cycle, offering expertise in protocol design, trial execution and regulatory compliance across a broad range of therapeutic areas.

Icon’s service portfolio encompasses clinical trial management, data management and biostatistics, medical imaging, pharmacovigilance and safety monitoring, laboratory sciences and specialized analytical solutions.

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