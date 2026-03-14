Citigroup Cuts Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) Price Target to $70.00

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Free Report) had its target price cut by Citigroup from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on HAE. Barrington Research set a $94.00 price objective on shares of Haemonetics in a research report on Friday, February 6th. CJS Securities raised shares of Haemonetics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Haemonetics in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on shares of Haemonetics in a research report on Friday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.89.

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Haemonetics Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of NYSE HAE opened at $59.93 on Wednesday. Haemonetics has a 1-year low of $47.31 and a 1-year high of $87.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $66.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $338.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.90 million. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 27.32% and a net margin of 13.31%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. Haemonetics has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.900-5.000 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Haemonetics will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Haemonetics in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC grew its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 6,700.0% during the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 340 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Leonteq Securities AG purchased a new stake in shares of Haemonetics during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Haemonetics by 2,640.0% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 411 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Haemonetics in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

About Haemonetics

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Haemonetics Corporation is a global provider of blood management solutions that support the collection, processing and transfusion of blood and blood products. The company’s offerings are designed to enhance patient safety and operational efficiency for blood centers, hospitals and plasma collection facilities. Haemonetics serves healthcare providers worldwide by delivering integrated systems, software and consumables that address critical needs throughout the continuum of blood management.

The company’s product portfolio includes automated apheresis and plasma collection systems, surgical blood salvage and coagulation monitoring devices, and pathogen reduction technologies.

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