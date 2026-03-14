Citigroup Cuts Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) Price Target to $19.00

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Citigroup from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Baxter International from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Baxter International from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Baxter International in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Baxter International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.90.

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Baxter International Stock Down 3.4%

BAX stock opened at $17.40 on Wednesday. Baxter International has a 1-year low of $17.00 and a 1-year high of $35.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a PE ratio of -9.41, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.58.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.09). Baxter International had a negative net margin of 8.51% and a positive return on equity of 16.95%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Baxter International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.850-2.050 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Baxter International will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

Baxter International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 27th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 27th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is -2.16%.

Institutional Trading of Baxter International

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BAX. Basepoint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Baxter International in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Baxter International during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Imprint Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Baxter International during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baxter International in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baxter International in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

Baxter International Company Profile

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Baxter International Inc is a global healthcare company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of medical products, pharmaceutical therapies and biotechnology-based solutions. The company’s primary business activities are organized around renal care, medication delivery, acute therapies, pharmacy automation, surgical care and biotechnology. Baxter’s offerings are designed to support patient care in hospitals, dialysis centers, nursing homes and other healthcare facilities worldwide.

In the renal care segment, Baxter provides hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis systems, water treatment equipment and related disposables, including dialyzers, bloodlines and catheters.

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