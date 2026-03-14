CISO Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CISO) Short Interest Update

CISO Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CISO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 462,416 shares, a growth of 103.3% from the February 12th total of 227,450 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 204,831 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days. Based on an average trading volume of 204,831 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CISO Global

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CISO. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in CISO Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of CISO Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of CISO Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CISO Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CISO Global by 280.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 228,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 168,637 shares during the last quarter. 40.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of CISO Global in a report on Monday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

CISO Global Price Performance

CISO stock opened at $0.39 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.72. CISO Global has a 1-year low of $0.30 and a 1-year high of $1.70. The firm has a market cap of $17.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 1.79.

About CISO Global

(Get Free Report)

CISO Global, Inc (NASDAQ: CISO) is a cybersecurity and risk management firm that delivers a comprehensive suite of services designed to strengthen organizational defenses and ensure regulatory compliance. The company’s core offerings include managed security services, threat monitoring, incident response, vulnerability assessments and penetration testing. By integrating advanced analytics, automated tooling and human expertise, CISO Global aims to protect enterprises from evolving cyber threats while maintaining the integrity of critical systems and data.

In addition to its managed security platform, CISO Global provides advisory and consulting services that cover risk and compliance management, governance framework development, security policy design and third-party risk assessments.

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