Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO Shares Acquired by Capital Wealth Planning LLC

Capital Wealth Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 218.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 76,738 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,607 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $5,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 74,187 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $4,392,000 after acquiring an additional 24,562 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,156 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 2,474 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 7.5% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,178 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. increased its position in Cisco Systems by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 13,974 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 61,010 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,233,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Cisco Systems News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Cisco Systems this week:

Positive Sentiment: Beat-and-raise quarter: Cisco reported record Q2 revenue and EPS, with hyperscale/cloud AI orders up ~61% to $2.1B and management raising annual AI order expectations — a clear near-term revenue catalyst and reason for investor optimism. Article Title

Beat-and-raise quarter: Cisco reported record Q2 revenue and EPS, with hyperscale/cloud AI orders up ~61% to $2.1B and management raising annual AI order expectations — a clear near-term revenue catalyst and reason for investor optimism. Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrades and higher targets: Multiple firms have raised ratings/targets (Evercore, Citi, Argus, etc.), which supports buying interest and helps lift the stock. Article Title

Analyst upgrades and higher targets: Multiple firms have raised ratings/targets (Evercore, Citi, Argus, etc.), which supports buying interest and helps lift the stock. Positive Sentiment: Product share gains: Dell’Oro reports Cisco edged out competitors for #1 indoor Wi‑Fi 7 revenue share in 2025 thanks to aggressive pricing — supports near-term hardware demand and competitive positioning. Article Title

Product share gains: Dell’Oro reports Cisco edged out competitors for #1 indoor Wi‑Fi 7 revenue share in 2025 thanks to aggressive pricing — supports near-term hardware demand and competitive positioning. Neutral Sentiment: Dividend raise: Cisco bumped its quarterly dividend to $0.42 (annualized $1.68), a modest positive for income buyers but not a major growth signal. Article Title

Dividend raise: Cisco bumped its quarterly dividend to $0.42 (annualized $1.68), a modest positive for income buyers but not a major growth signal. Neutral Sentiment: Valuation & pullback debate: Several pieces weigh whether the recent pullback makes CSCO reasonably priced — useful context for entries but mixed impact on immediate direction. Article Title

Valuation & pullback debate: Several pieces weigh whether the recent pullback makes CSCO reasonably priced — useful context for entries but mixed impact on immediate direction. Neutral Sentiment: Investor outreach: Management’s conference presentations (e.g., Morgan Stanley) reiterate networking and AI strengths — improves visibility but is informational rather than catalytic. Article Title

Investor outreach: Management’s conference presentations (e.g., Morgan Stanley) reiterate networking and AI strengths — improves visibility but is informational rather than catalytic. Negative Sentiment: Margin pressure: Management warned of higher memory costs and a hardware-heavy mix that could compress gross margins despite revenue growth — a key risk to near-term EPS expansion. Article Title

Margin pressure: Management warned of higher memory costs and a hardware-heavy mix that could compress gross margins despite revenue growth — a key risk to near-term EPS expansion. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling: Recent SEC filings show EVP Thimaya Subaiya sold 1,744 shares and SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 551 shares last week; amounts are small vs. their holdings but can create short-term sentiment headwinds. Form 4 – Subaiya Form 4 – Wong

Cisco Systems Price Performance

CSCO opened at $78.33 on Friday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.11 and a 1 year high of $88.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $309.39 billion, a PE ratio of 27.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The network equipment provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $15.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.11 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 19.22% and a return on equity of 27.88%. Cisco Systems’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 57.54%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 19,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $1,485,420.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 671,095 shares in the company, valued at $51,003,220. This trade represents a 2.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeetendra I. Patel sold 11,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $854,848.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 262,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,970,976. The trade was a 4.10% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 75,799 shares of company stock valued at $5,815,306 in the last 90 days. 0.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CSCO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Argus upgraded shares of Cisco Systems to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. DZ Bank raised shares of Cisco Systems to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Evercore raised shares of Cisco Systems from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.55.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CSCO

About Cisco Systems

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc is a global technology company that designs, manufactures and sells networking hardware, software and telecommunications equipment. Its core business focuses on enabling enterprise and service-provider networks through products such as routers, switches, network security appliances and wireless systems. Over time Cisco has broadened its portfolio to emphasize software-defined networking, cybersecurity, cloud infrastructure and edge computing solutions that help organizations build and manage modern IT environments.

In addition to hardware, Cisco offers a growing range of software platforms and subscription services for network management, security, analytics and collaboration.

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