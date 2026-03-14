CION Investment Corporation (NYSE:CION) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

CION Investment Corporation (NYSE:CION – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 179,558 shares, a drop of 34.2% from the February 12th total of 272,688 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 544,689 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 544,689 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CION Investment

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpine Global Management LLC lifted its holdings in CION Investment by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 93,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in CION Investment during the fourth quarter worth about $193,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of CION Investment by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,256,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,152,000 after buying an additional 9,323 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of CION Investment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of CION Investment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $337,000. Institutional investors own 32.01% of the company’s stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CION shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of CION Investment in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research cut CION Investment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of CION Investment from $8.50 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of CION Investment from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CION Investment currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $7.00.

More CION Investment News

Here are the key news stories impacting CION Investment this week:

Positive Sentiment: CION reaffirmed monthly base distributions of $0.10 per share for April, May and June 2026 (annualized yield ~17.3%), supporting income-oriented investors and providing a cash-return floor under the shares. Business Wire: Press Release

CION reaffirmed monthly base distributions of $0.10 per share for April, May and June 2026 (annualized yield ~17.3%), supporting income-oriented investors and providing a cash-return floor under the shares. Positive Sentiment: Management noted lower operating costs year‑over‑year, which helped offset some earnings pressure and limits downside to distributable cash flow in the near term. Zacks: Expenses Decline

Management noted lower operating costs year‑over‑year, which helped offset some earnings pressure and limits downside to distributable cash flow in the near term. Neutral Sentiment: Top-line: CION reported total revenue of ~$53.8M, slightly above the consensus (~$51.8M), and filed its Form 10‑K — useful for due diligence but not immediately market-moving. Quarterly Report / Slide Deck

Top-line: CION reported total revenue of ~$53.8M, slightly above the consensus (~$51.8M), and filed its Form 10‑K — useful for due diligence but not immediately market-moving. Neutral Sentiment: Investors can review the full Q4 earnings call transcript for color on portfolio positioning, NAV drivers and capital allocation. Seeking Alpha: Earnings Call Transcript

Investors can review the full Q4 earnings call transcript for color on portfolio positioning, NAV drivers and capital allocation. Negative Sentiment: EPS missed: CION reported Q4 EPS of $0.35 vs. consensus $0.39. Net investment income and total investment income declined year‑over‑year, which analysts flagged as a reason for the share selloff. Zacks: Q4 Earnings Miss

EPS missed: CION reported Q4 EPS of $0.35 vs. consensus $0.39. Net investment income and total investment income declined year‑over‑year, which analysts flagged as a reason for the share selloff. Negative Sentiment: Analyst downgrade / price-target cut: Wells Fargo moved to an “underweight” and lowered its price target (reported via Benzinga), reducing sell‑side support and likely amplifying near‑term downside pressure. Benzinga: Wells Fargo

CION Investment Stock Performance

NYSE CION traded down $0.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.56. 1,839,769 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 585,577. CION Investment has a 1-year low of $6.53 and a 1-year high of $11.78. The company has a market cap of $341.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.43.

CION Investment (NYSE:CION – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $53.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.77 million. CION Investment had a positive return on equity of 12.20% and a negative net margin of 8.57%. Equities research analysts expect that CION Investment will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CION Investment Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 18.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. CION Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 235.29%.

About CION Investment

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CION Investment Corporation is a closed‐end, non‐diversified management investment company organized as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Externally managed by CION Investment Management, LLC, the firm specializes in providing flexible capital solutions to U.S. and Canadian middle‐market companies. By combining debt and equity financing, CION seeks to support growth, acquisitions, recapitalizations and other strategic initiatives for its portfolio companies.

The company’s investment strategy centers on senior secured loans, subordinated debt and private equity interests.

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