Cincinnati Financial Corporation $CINF Shares Purchased by Regal Investment Advisors LLC

Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 35,629 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,110 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $5,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CINF. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Cincinnati Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Field & Main Bank purchased a new position in Cincinnati Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 2,538.5% in the third quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 343 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on CINF shares. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “buy (b+)” rating to a “buy (a-)” rating in a report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $180.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Cincinnati Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.33.

Cincinnati Financial Trading Down 0.2%

NASDAQ CINF opened at $163.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $25.49 billion, a PE ratio of 10.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.63. Cincinnati Financial Corporation has a one year low of $123.01 and a one year high of $174.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $163.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.26.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.51. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 18.94% and a return on equity of 8.45%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial Corporation will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Cincinnati Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 24th. This is a positive change from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is 24.79%.

About Cincinnati Financial

(Free Report)

Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: CINF) is an insurance holding company headquartered in the Cincinnati area of Ohio that provides property and casualty insurance products and related services. Founded as part of the Cincinnati Insurance group, the company operates through a set of insurance subsidiaries to underwrite and service policies for both personal and commercial customers. Cincinnati Financial is publicly traded and emphasizes underwriting discipline and long-term relationships with its distribution partners and policyholders.

The company’s core business centers on property and casualty insurance, including homeowners, automobile, commercial casualty, commercial multi-peril, and specialty commercial coverages.

See Also

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