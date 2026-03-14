China Natural Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

China Natural Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 36,760 shares, a growth of 86.6% from the February 12th total of 19,701 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,550 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days. Approximately 3.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Approximately 3.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 19,550 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

China Natural Resources Stock Performance

CHNR stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.33. The company had a trading volume of 24,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,735. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.21. China Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $3.16 and a fifty-two week high of $8.20.

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China Natural Resources (NASDAQ:CHNR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 31st. The basic materials company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of China Natural Resources in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

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China Natural Resources Company Profile

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China Natural Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and mining of metal properties in the People's Republic of China. It explores for lead, silver, and other nonferrous metals. The company holds interest in the Moruogu Tong mine that covers an area of 7.81 square kilometers located in Bayannaoer City, Inner Mongolia. It also offers equipment for rural wastewater treatment; and engineering. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Sheung Wan, Hong Kong.

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