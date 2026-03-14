Chesapeake Capital Corp IL Purchases Shares of 25,526 Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF $VCSH

Chesapeake Capital Corp IL purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 25,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,040,000. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 1.8% of Chesapeake Capital Corp IL’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,296,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,317,000 after acquiring an additional 24,693 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 62.0% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,410,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,688,808 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 100.0% during the second quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,254,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,199,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127,325 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 3,402,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,471,000 after purchasing an additional 136,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,312,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,763,000 after purchasing an additional 158,367 shares in the last quarter.

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Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1%

NASDAQ:VCSH opened at $79.08 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $77.58 and a twelve month high of $80.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $79.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.83.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a $0.2703 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.1%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

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