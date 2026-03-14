Chesapeake Capital Corp IL Purchases Shares of 2,324 Cadence Design Systems, Inc. $CDNS

Chesapeake Capital Corp IL acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,324 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $816,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 80.2% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,519 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in Cadence Design Systems by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,203 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 85.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,791 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 41,467 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,778,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756 shares during the last quarter. 84.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $385.00 to $370.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Citigroup began coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Monday, November 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $385.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a $395.00 price objective on Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $355.00 to $319.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $376.50.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Performance

CDNS opened at $287.03 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $301.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $322.27. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $221.56 and a 1 year high of $376.45. The stock has a market cap of $78.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.67.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 17th. The software maker reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.08. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 20.93% and a return on equity of 29.34%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Cadence Design Systems has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.890-1.950 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.050-8.150 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.78, for a total value of $297,780.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 94,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,032,115.86. This trade represents a 1.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John M. Wall sold 27,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.57, for a total value of $8,857,838.85. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 69,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,286,201.49. The trade was a 28.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 30,810 shares of company stock worth $9,767,972 in the last quarter. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cadence Design Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc (NASDAQ: CDNS) is a global provider of electronic design automation (EDA) software, hardware and intellectual property used to design and verify advanced semiconductor chips, systems-on-chip (SoCs), printed circuit boards (PCBs) and packaging. Headquartered in San Jose, California and founded in 1988, Cadence serves semiconductor companies, original equipment manufacturers and system designers across the globe, helping customers accelerate design cycles and manage the complexity of modern integrated systems.

The company’s offerings span software tools for digital, custom/analog and mixed-signal design, verification and signoff, as well as solutions for system-level modeling, thermal and signal integrity analysis, and PCB and package design.

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