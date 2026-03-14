Chesapeake Capital Corp IL Purchases Shares of 14,459 iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF $IBIT

Chesapeake Capital Corp IL acquired a new position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 14,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $940,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sachetta LLC increased its holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 793.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Chapman Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 77.2% in the third quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Financial Life Planners purchased a new position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Highline Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 150.0% during the third quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter.

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iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ IBIT opened at $40.37 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.53. iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF has a 12 month low of $35.30 and a 12 month high of $71.82.

About iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

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