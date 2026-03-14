Chesapeake Capital Corp IL Makes New Investment in Vulcan Materials Company $VMC

Chesapeake Capital Corp IL acquired a new position in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,679 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,132,000. Vulcan Materials accounts for 1.0% of Chesapeake Capital Corp IL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pathstone Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 1.3% in the third quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 10,703 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,293,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Vise Technologies Inc. increased its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 3.6% in the third quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 1,996 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 1,798.0% in the third quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,809 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $864,000 after acquiring an additional 2,661 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at $672,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 53.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 324,070 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $99,690,000 after acquiring an additional 113,062 shares during the period. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VMC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Research cut shares of Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen lowered Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $321.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Vulcan Materials from $317.00 to $315.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Vulcan Materials from $345.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.29.

Vulcan Materials Price Performance

VMC opened at $265.50 on Friday. Vulcan Materials Company has a twelve month low of $218.87 and a twelve month high of $331.09. The firm has a market cap of $34.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.70, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $302.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $296.77.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 17th. The construction company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by ($0.41). Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 13.56%.The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Vulcan Materials Company will post 8.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vulcan Materials Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. This is a boost from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.62%.

Insider Transactions at Vulcan Materials

In other Vulcan Materials news, Director Melissa H. Anderson sold 1,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.72, for a total value of $345,329.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Vulcan Materials

(Free Report)

Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE: VMC) is a U.S.-based producer of construction materials that supplies the building and infrastructure markets. The company’s primary products include construction aggregates such as crushed stone, sand and gravel, as well as asphalt mixes and ready-mixed concrete. These materials are used in a wide range of projects including highways, commercial and residential construction, and public infrastructure.

Vulcan operates an integrated network of quarries, asphalt plants and concrete facilities to produce and deliver materials to contractors, municipalities and private developers.

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