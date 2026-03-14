Chesapeake Capital Corp IL Makes New Investment in Norfolk Southern Corporation $NSC

Chesapeake Capital Corp IL bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,950 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $886,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC lifted its position in Norfolk Southern by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Wealth Management now owns 5,986 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 75.0% during the third quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 84 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.9% during the third quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,008 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.8% during the third quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,042 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on Norfolk Southern from $325.00 to $320.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Argus raised shares of Norfolk Southern to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $354.00 to $297.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $361.00 to $368.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seventeen have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $308.95.

Norfolk Southern Price Performance

NYSE:NSC opened at $289.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $300.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $291.99. Norfolk Southern Corporation has a 52-week low of $201.63 and a 52-week high of $319.94. The firm has a market cap of $64.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.69, a PEG ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.31.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The railroad operator reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.46. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 23.59% and a return on equity of 18.78%. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.04 EPS. Norfolk Southern’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Corporation will post 13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 6th were paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 6th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.35%.

About Norfolk Southern

(Free Report)

Norfolk Southern Corporation is a major U.S. freight railroad company that provides rail transportation and related logistics services. As a Class I carrier, the company operates an extensive network across the eastern United States and offers scheduled freight service for a broad range of industries. Its core operations include long-haul and regional rail freight transportation, intermodal services that move containers and trailers between rail and other modes, and terminal and switching services that support efficient rail shipments for industrial and port customers.

The company transports a variety of commodities, serving sectors such as coal and energy, automotive and automotive parts, chemicals, agriculture, metals and construction materials, and consumer goods.

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