Chesapeake Capital Corp IL Makes New Investment in BHP Group Limited Sponsored ADR $BHP

Chesapeake Capital Corp IL purchased a new position in shares of BHP Group Limited Sponsored ADR (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,484 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $640,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in BHP Group by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 6,418 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. TT Capital Management LLC increased its stake in BHP Group by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. TT Capital Management LLC now owns 5,617 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC increased its stake in BHP Group by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 50,715 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,827,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 1.9% in the third quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,387 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 4.9% in the third quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,486 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

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BHP Group News Roundup

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BHP Group Price Performance

BHP Group Announces Dividend

Shares of BHP Group stock opened at $68.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. BHP Group Limited Sponsored ADR has a twelve month low of $39.73 and a twelve month high of $83.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $71.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.47.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a $1.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 399.0%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BHP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of BHP Group from $49.50 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Wall Street Zen raised BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 21st. Zacks Research upgraded BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.33.

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BHP Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

BHP Group is an Anglo-Australian natural resources company engaged principally in the exploration, development, production and marketing of commodities. Its core businesses include the extraction and processing of iron ore, copper, metallurgical and thermal coal, nickel and other minerals. BHP operates large-scale mining and processing assets and supplies raw materials used across steelmaking, energy and industrial supply chains.

The company has a global operating footprint with significant assets and projects in Australia and the Americas, and commercial activities that serve customers worldwide.

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