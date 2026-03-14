Chesapeake Capital Corp IL Invests $983,000 in Valmont Industries, Inc. $VMI

Chesapeake Capital Corp IL bought a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,535 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $983,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Valmont Industries by 210.1% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 21,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,311,000 after purchasing an additional 14,522 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $737,000. Certuity LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 57.6% in the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 15,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,096,000 after buying an additional 5,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pier Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valmont Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,668,000. Institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

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Valmont Industries Price Performance

Valmont Industries stock opened at $409.03 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $447.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $415.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.35. The firm has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.32 and a beta of 1.19. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $250.07 and a 52 week high of $487.58.

Valmont Industries Increases Dividend

Valmont Industries ( NYSE:VMI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $4.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.95 by ($0.03). Valmont Industries had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 23.82%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.84 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Valmont Industries has set its FY 2026 guidance at 20.500-23.500 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 18.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. This is an increase from Valmont Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 27th. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VMI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 28th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Valmont Industries from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Valmont Industries in a report on Monday, December 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Valmont Industries from $480.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Valmont Industries from $492.00 to $501.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Valmont Industries presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $487.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Valmont Industries

Valmont Industries Profile

(Free Report)

Valmont Industries, Inc (NYSE: VMI) is a diversified industrial manufacturer specializing in infrastructure and agricultural products. Headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, the company engages in the design, production and distribution of engineered products that support water management, power transmission, lighting and traffic infrastructure. Valmont’s solutions range from center-pivot and lateral-move irrigation systems to utility poles, transmission towers, lighting structures and highway traffic signal support structures.

The company operates through several core business segments.

Further Reading

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