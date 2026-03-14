Chesapeake Capital Corp IL Invests $725,000 in MasTec, Inc. $MTZ

Chesapeake Capital Corp IL purchased a new stake in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,405 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $725,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTZ. Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its stake in MasTec by 344.4% during the third quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 120 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Caldwell Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of MasTec during the second quarter worth $29,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MasTec in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of MasTec in the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Evelyn Partners Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of MasTec in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. 78.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MTZ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial lifted their target price on MasTec from $270.00 to $356.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on MasTec from $240.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on MasTec from $225.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on MasTec from $264.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised MasTec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.84.

MasTec Price Performance

NYSE MTZ opened at $289.69 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $261.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $224.73. MasTec, Inc. has a 52 week low of $99.70 and a 52 week high of $310.36. The stock has a market cap of $22.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.14 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The construction company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. MasTec had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 2.79%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. MasTec has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.000-1.000 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.400-8.400 EPS. Analysts forecast that MasTec, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other MasTec news, Director Ernst N. Csiszar sold 6,500 shares of MasTec stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.40, for a total transaction of $1,952,600.00. Following the sale, the director owned 17,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,177,394. The trade was a 27.39% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 21.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MasTec Company Profile

(Free Report)

MasTec, Inc is a diversified infrastructure construction company that provides engineering, fabrication, installation and maintenance services across a broad range of end markets. Its principal activities encompass the development of communications networks, oil and gas pipeline systems, electrical transmission and distribution facilities, industrial installations and renewable energy projects.

The company traces its roots to a small cable installation operation in Miami and has grown through a series of strategic acquisitions to become one of the largest infrastructure contractors in North America.

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