Chesapeake Capital Corp IL Invests $705,000 in Nutrien Ltd. $NTR

Chesapeake Capital Corp IL acquired a new position in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $705,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Nutrien by 65.1% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 25,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 9,950 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Nutrien by 6.2% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 6,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth acquired a new position in Nutrien during the first quarter worth $516,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Nutrien in the first quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in Nutrien in the second quarter valued at $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.10% of the company’s stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on NTR. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Nutrien from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Raymond James Financial upped their target price on Nutrien from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Nutrien from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Nutrien from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 28th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nutrien currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.47.

Nutrien Price Performance

NYSE:NTR opened at $82.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $70.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.78 and a beta of 0.70. Nutrien Ltd. has a 12-month low of $45.78 and a 12-month high of $85.36.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.04). Nutrien had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Nutrien Ltd. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Nutrien Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This is a boost from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. Nutrien’s payout ratio is currently 46.78%.

Trending Headlines about Nutrien

Here are the key news stories impacting Nutrien this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrades: Wells Fargo upgraded NTR to “overweight” with a $100 PT (from $77), signaling ~21% upside and boosting investor optimism. Wells Fargo Upgrade

Analyst upgrades: Wells Fargo upgraded NTR to “overweight” with a $100 PT (from $77), signaling ~21% upside and boosting investor optimism. Positive Sentiment: Jefferies upgraded NTR from “hold” to “buy” and raised its PT to $96, reinforcing the bullish analyst momentum. Jefferies Upgrade

Jefferies upgraded NTR from “hold” to “buy” and raised its PT to $96, reinforcing the bullish analyst momentum. Positive Sentiment: Sector tailwind: Multiple reports tie fertilizer-stock rallies to disruptions in the Middle East (Iran war), which is supporting fertilizer prices and margin outlooks for producers like Nutrien. MSN: Iran War & Fertilizers

Sector tailwind: Multiple reports tie fertilizer-stock rallies to disruptions in the Middle East (Iran war), which is supporting fertilizer prices and margin outlooks for producers like Nutrien. Positive Sentiment: Unusually large options activity: Traders bought ~17,115 call options (≈183% above average), suggesting bullish speculative interest or hedging into recent strength.

Unusually large options activity: Traders bought ~17,115 call options (≈183% above average), suggesting bullish speculative interest or hedging into recent strength. Neutral Sentiment: Technical upside — analysts/commentary note a cup‑and‑handle forming and the stock hitting multi‑year highs, which can attract momentum buyers but also invites profit‑taking. Invezz: Technical Pattern

Technical upside — analysts/commentary note a cup‑and‑handle forming and the stock hitting multi‑year highs, which can attract momentum buyers but also invites profit‑taking. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst caution: A Zacks write‑up that followed the big one‑day jump flagged that recent earnings‑estimate revision trends may not guarantee further near‑term upside, tempering runaway bullishness. Zacks Commentary

Analyst caution: A Zacks write‑up that followed the big one‑day jump flagged that recent earnings‑estimate revision trends may not guarantee further near‑term upside, tempering runaway bullishness. Negative Sentiment: Recent fundamentals: Nutrien’s Feb. quarter missed consensus on EPS and revenue, which remains a concrete downside risk if fertilizer price strength proves short‑lived or agricultural demand softens.

Nutrien Profile

(Free Report)

Nutrien Ltd. is a global fertilizer and agricultural-services company headquartered in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Canada. The company is publicly traded and operates across the farm input value chain, combining upstream fertilizer production with a broad retail and services platform aimed at supporting crop production worldwide. Nutrien’s business model integrates the manufacture and distribution of crop nutrients with on-the-ground agronomic support for growers and agricultural businesses.

Nutrien produces and supplies the three primary fertilizer nutrients—potash, nitrogen and phosphate—through its wholesale operations, and markets a wide range of crop inputs including seeds and crop protection products.

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