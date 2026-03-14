Chesapeake Capital Corp IL Buys Shares of 4,746 Centrus Energy Corp. $LEU

Chesapeake Capital Corp IL bought a new stake in Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSE:LEU – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 4,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,472,000. Centrus Energy accounts for approximately 1.3% of Chesapeake Capital Corp IL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LEU. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Centrus Energy by 483.8% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 247,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,310,000 after buying an additional 204,983 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Centrus Energy by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 780,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,161,000 after acquiring an additional 160,482 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Centrus Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $19,142,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Centrus Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $16,324,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Centrus Energy by 193.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 134,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,616,000 after acquiring an additional 88,513 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.96% of the company’s stock.

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Centrus Energy Stock Performance

Shares of LEU stock opened at $209.53 on Friday. Centrus Energy Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $49.40 and a fifty-two week high of $464.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $252.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $272.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 5.59 and a quick ratio of 4.83. The firm has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.25 and a beta of 1.26.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Centrus Energy ( NYSE:LEU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.63). The firm had revenue of $146.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.40 million. Centrus Energy had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Centrus Energy Corp. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Northland Securities set a $285.00 target price on Centrus Energy in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Centrus Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $137.00 price objective on shares of Centrus Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Centrus Energy from $245.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $246.00 target price on shares of Centrus Energy in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Centrus Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.83.

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Centrus Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Centrus Energy Corp is a U.S.-based supplier of nuclear fuel and enrichment services, specializing in the production of low-enriched uranium (LEU) for commercial power reactors and highly enriched uranium for naval propulsion. Through its Centrus Global subsidiary, the company provides technical support, fuel fabrication services and recycled uranium products to utilities operating light-water reactors. Centrus also develops advanced centrifuge technologies aimed at improving enrichment efficiency and reducing the cost of nuclear fuel.

Originally founded as the United States Enrichment Corporation (USEC) in 1998 following a spin-out from the U.S.

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