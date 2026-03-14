Chesapeake Capital Corp IL Buys New Stake in Axon Enterprise, Inc $AXON

Chesapeake Capital Corp IL bought a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,499 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,076,000. Axon Enterprise comprises about 1.0% of Chesapeake Capital Corp IL’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the fourth quarter valued at $480,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in Axon Enterprise by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in Axon Enterprise by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 2,028 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP lifted its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 6,932 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,646,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 2nd quarter worth about $284,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AXON has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $713.00 to $675.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Robert W. Baird set a $800.00 target price on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $753.00 to $690.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $762.93.

Insider Buying and Selling at Axon Enterprise

In other news, CAO Jennifer H. Mak sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $573.45, for a total transaction of $860,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 12,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,019,028. The trade was a 10.92% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 10,000 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.24, for a total value of $5,002,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 3,090,997 shares in the company, valued at $1,546,240,339.28. The trade was a 0.32% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 24,634 shares of company stock worth $13,803,095 in the last quarter. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Axon Enterprise Stock Down 0.6%

AXON opened at $496.18 on Friday. Axon Enterprise, Inc has a 12 month low of $396.41 and a 12 month high of $885.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $531.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $610.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 326.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 1.46.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.55. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 2.82%. The business had revenue of $796.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $755.29 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Axon Enterprise, Inc will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

About Axon Enterprise

(Free Report)

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops technology and weapons systems for public safety and law enforcement agencies, combining hardware, software and cloud services. The company’s hardware portfolio includes conducted energy weapons (commonly known as TASER devices), body-worn cameras and in-car camera systems. Axon pairs these devices with a suite of connected products and accessories designed to capture, store and manage field evidence.

Beyond hardware, Axon operates a subscription-based software platform for digital evidence management, evidence review and records management.

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