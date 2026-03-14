Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation (CHMI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 on April 30th

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation (NYSE:CHMI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, April 30th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.2%per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a dividend payout ratio of 62.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment to earn $0.59 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 67.8%.

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Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Trading Up 0.2%

NYSE CHMI opened at $2.66 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.57. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a 12-month low of $2.17 and a 12-month high of $3.67. The company has a market cap of $97.54 million, a P/E ratio of -20.42 and a beta of 1.03.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment ( NYSE:CHMI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.11. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 16.21%. The firm had revenue of $11.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHMI. Corient Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $908,000. Sheets Smith Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment during the third quarter valued at approximately $132,000. PVG Asset Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment during the second quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 38,518.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 20,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 20,415 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 27,027.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. 18.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment

(Get Free Report)

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation is a real estate investment trust that focuses on acquiring, financing and managing residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related securities. The company’s portfolio consists primarily of agency and non-agency residential mortgage loans secured by single-family residences, together with mortgage-backed securities issued or guaranteed by Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac and Ginnie Mae.

CHMI employs active portfolio management strategies intended to generate current income and total return for its shareholders.

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