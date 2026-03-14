Chad Nyce Sells 8,450 Shares of Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) Stock

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Free Report) COO Chad Nyce sold 8,450 shares of Lincoln Educational Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $308,425.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 174,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,358,519. This represents a 4.63% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Lincoln Educational Services Price Performance

LINC stock opened at $37.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.70, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.29. Lincoln Educational Services Corporation has a 12-month low of $14.44 and a 12-month high of $38.08.

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Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.08. Lincoln Educational Services had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 3.86%.The firm had revenue of $142.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.70 million. Lincoln Educational Services has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.640-0.740 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Lincoln Educational Services Corporation will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pillsbury Lake Capital LLC bought a new position in Lincoln Educational Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $17,028,000. Cannell Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 248.6% during the third quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 576,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,548,000 after acquiring an additional 411,111 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 26.1% during the third quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,449,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,066,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 293.7% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 389,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,989,000 after purchasing an additional 290,935 shares during the period. Finally, Needham Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 1,125,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,169,000 after purchasing an additional 260,000 shares in the last quarter. 72.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LINC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barrington Research set a $38.00 target price on Lincoln Educational Services in a report on Monday, February 23rd. B. Riley Financial increased their price target on Lincoln Educational Services from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Lincoln Educational Services from $27.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Lincoln Educational Services from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b)” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Northland Securities set a $36.00 target price on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lincoln Educational Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.33.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Lincoln Educational Services

Lincoln Educational Services Company Profile

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Lincoln Educational Services Corporation is a publicly traded provider of career-focused post-secondary vocational education in the United States. Operating under the Lincoln Tech and Lincoln Culinary Institute brands, the company delivers hands-on technical instruction across high-growth industries. Its mission centers on equipping students with practical skills and industry credentials designed to meet employer needs.

The company’s program offerings span automotive technology, skilled trades, health sciences, information technology, culinary arts and public safety.

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