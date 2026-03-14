Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) CAO Robert Hoffman Sells 10,529 Shares

Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Free Report) CAO Robert Hoffman sold 10,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.51, for a total transaction of $594,993.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 56,643 shares in the company, valued at $3,200,895.93. This represents a 15.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Century Aluminum Stock Performance
Century Aluminum stock opened at $54.73 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.97. Century Aluminum Company has a fifty-two week low of $13.05 and a fifty-two week high of $59.12. The company has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of 136.83 and a beta of 2.17.
Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.25. The company had revenue of $633.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.63 million. Century Aluminum had a return on equity of 5.57% and a net margin of 1.65%.Century Aluminum’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Century Aluminum Company will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Century Aluminum
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Century Aluminum in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Zacks Research raised shares of Century Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Century Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 21st. B. Riley Financial upped their price target on shares of Century Aluminum from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Century Aluminum from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.00.
View Our Latest Stock Report on Century Aluminum
Century Aluminum Company Profile
Century Aluminum Company is a primary aluminum producer that develops and operates smelters designed to supply low-carbon, high-purity aluminum products to a range of industrial and commercial markets. Established in 1995, the company has grown to become a significant North American aluminum producer with an expanding international footprint. Century Aluminum is headquartered in the United States and is focused on energy-efficient operations and cost management.
The company’s core operations include three primary aluminum smelting facilities located in Hawesville, Kentucky; Mount Holly, South Carolina; and Grundartangi, Iceland.
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