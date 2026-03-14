Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) CAO Robert Hoffman Sells 10,529 Shares

Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Free Report) CAO Robert Hoffman sold 10,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.51, for a total transaction of $594,993.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 56,643 shares in the company, valued at $3,200,895.93. This represents a 15.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Century Aluminum Stock Performance

Century Aluminum stock opened at $54.73 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.97. Century Aluminum Company has a fifty-two week low of $13.05 and a fifty-two week high of $59.12. The company has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of 136.83 and a beta of 2.17.

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Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.25. The company had revenue of $633.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.63 million. Century Aluminum had a return on equity of 5.57% and a net margin of 1.65%.Century Aluminum’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Century Aluminum Company will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Century Aluminum

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Century Aluminum by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 12,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Century Aluminum by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Century Aluminum by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Century Aluminum by 48.3% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Century Aluminum by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Century Aluminum in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Zacks Research raised shares of Century Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Century Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 21st. B. Riley Financial upped their price target on shares of Century Aluminum from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Century Aluminum from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Century Aluminum

Century Aluminum Company Profile

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Century Aluminum Company is a primary aluminum producer that develops and operates smelters designed to supply low-carbon, high-purity aluminum products to a range of industrial and commercial markets. Established in 1995, the company has grown to become a significant North American aluminum producer with an expanding international footprint. Century Aluminum is headquartered in the United States and is focused on energy-efficient operations and cost management.

The company’s core operations include three primary aluminum smelting facilities located in Hawesville, Kentucky; Mount Holly, South Carolina; and Grundartangi, Iceland.

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