Celsius Holdings Inc. $CELH is Night Squared LP’s 9th Largest Position

Night Squared LP boosted its stake in Celsius Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) by 70.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 138,971 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,410 shares during the period. Celsius comprises approximately 2.9% of Night Squared LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Night Squared LP owned 0.05% of Celsius worth $7,989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CELH. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Celsius by 1,993.0% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 11,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 10,603 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Celsius by 249.5% during the second quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,302,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,407,000 after purchasing an additional 929,597 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celsius in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,619,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celsius in the second quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Finally, Braun Stacey Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Celsius by 15.1% in the third quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 595,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,258,000 after purchasing an additional 78,027 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

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Celsius Stock Performance

Shares of CELH stock opened at $44.57 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.68. Celsius Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.36 and a 1 year high of $66.74. The firm has a market cap of $11.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 178.28, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.89.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Celsius ( NASDAQ:CELH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. Celsius had a return on equity of 37.68% and a net margin of 4.29%.The business had revenue of $721.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $638.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 117.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Celsius Holdings Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective (up from $65.00) on shares of Celsius in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $65.00 target price (up from $61.00) on shares of Celsius in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Celsius in a research note on Monday, February 9th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Celsius in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Celsius from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Celsius has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.72.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CELH

Celsius Company Profile

(Free Report)

Celsius Holdings, Inc is an American beverage company known for its line of fitness and energy drinks formulated to support active lifestyles. The company’s flagship product, the Celsius® brand, features beverages enhanced with ingredients such as green tea extract, guarana seed extract and essential vitamins, positioned as a functional alternative to traditional energy drinks. These products are designed to deliver a blend of ingredients that support metabolism and sustained energy without high sugar content or artificial preservatives.

In addition to its core carbonated drink portfolio, Celsius has expanded its offerings to include powder mixes and non-carbonated ready-to-drink variants, catering to consumer preferences around taste, convenience and nutritional needs.

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