Caterpillar Inc. $CAT Stock Holdings Lessened by Diligent Investors LLC

Diligent Investors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 61.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,802 shares during the period. Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CAT. von Borstel & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the third quarter worth $1,090,000. NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 12,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,983,000 after purchasing an additional 2,499 shares during the period. Volterra Technologies LP increased its stake in Caterpillar by 459.1% in the 3rd quarter. Volterra Technologies LP now owns 2,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 2,594 shares in the last quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc increased its stake in Caterpillar by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc now owns 22,568 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,768,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Research LLC raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 3,081 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,470,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the period. 70.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $735.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $760.00 to $785.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $805.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $730.50.

Caterpillar Price Performance

NYSE CAT opened at $693.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $322.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $693.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $583.93. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $267.30 and a 52-week high of $789.81.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.67 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $19.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.81 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 45.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Caterpillar

In other news, CAO William E. Schaupp sold 972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $764.20, for a total transaction of $742,802.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 824 shares in the company, valued at $629,700.80. The trade was a 54.12% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Lange Bob De sold 22,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $720.11, for a total transaction of $16,314,812.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 79,953 shares in the company, valued at $57,574,954.83. This trade represents a 22.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 135,950 shares of company stock worth $94,327,990. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Caterpillar Profile

(Free Report)

Caterpillar Inc is a global manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines and locomotives. The company’s product portfolio includes earthmoving machines such as excavators, bulldozers, wheel loaders and off‑highway trucks, as well as a range of power generation products including generator sets and power systems for industrial and commercial use. Caterpillar serves customers across heavy construction, mining, energy, transportation and related industries with both equipment and integrated technology solutions.

In addition to manufacturing, Caterpillar provides a broad range of aftermarket parts and support services, including maintenance, repair, remanufacturing and fleet management tools.

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