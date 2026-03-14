Caterpillar Inc. $CAT Shares Purchased by Ossiam

Ossiam boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 631.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 47,059 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 40,625 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $22,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its position in Caterpillar by 1.6% in the third quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. one8zero8 LLC raised its position in Caterpillar by 3.2% during the third quarter. one8zero8 LLC now owns 619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 0.6% during the third quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 3,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,534,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Cyr Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cyr Financial Inc. now owns 811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perennial Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

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Caterpillar Stock Performance

NYSE:CAT opened at $693.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.44. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $267.30 and a fifty-two week high of $789.81. The firm has a market cap of $322.86 billion, a PE ratio of 36.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $693.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $583.93.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.67 by $0.49. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 45.76%. The company had revenue of $19.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CAT. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $587.00 to $658.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $735.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $765.00 to $860.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $730.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CAT

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Joseph E. Creed sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $718.93, for a total transaction of $1,797,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 35,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,222,221.19. This represents a 6.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 10,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $680.45, for a total value of $7,261,081.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 41,151 shares in the company, valued at $28,001,197.95. The trade was a 20.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders sold 135,950 shares of company stock valued at $94,327,990. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Caterpillar Profile

(Free Report)

Caterpillar Inc is a global manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines and locomotives. The company’s product portfolio includes earthmoving machines such as excavators, bulldozers, wheel loaders and off‑highway trucks, as well as a range of power generation products including generator sets and power systems for industrial and commercial use. Caterpillar serves customers across heavy construction, mining, energy, transportation and related industries with both equipment and integrated technology solutions.

In addition to manufacturing, Caterpillar provides a broad range of aftermarket parts and support services, including maintenance, repair, remanufacturing and fleet management tools.

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